Diego Simeone rules out Atletico Madrid move for Cristiano Ronaldo after speculation last summer

Diego Simeone has said Cristiano Ronaldo could never have joined Atletico Madrid given his position with local rivals Real.

It comes after the striker was repeatedly linked with Atleti over the summer as he sought a transfer that would land him Champions League football.

There was outrage from fans at the time, with one supporter group labeling Ronaldo as ‘the antithesis’ of Ateltico’s values.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Atlético Madrid last summer

Diego Simeone called Ronaldo’s ‘legend’ status at Real a reason not to sign him

Simeone has now suggested the transfer would never have happened, pointing to the 37-year-old’s time at Real as a factor.

He told marca: ‘The rumors are far from what actually happened. People sometimes speak to say what they want, not what is actually happening.

Ronaldo is an absolute legend for Real Madrid. I wouldn’t see it [Martin] Palermo plays in River like I wouldn’t see it [Juan Roman] Riquelme of [Ariel] Ortega plays in Boca. There are situations that are very clear.’

The 37-year-old striker has scored an incredible 450 goals in 438 games in nine years with Real

The Portuguese striker held an incredible record for Real, scoring 450 goals in 438 goals in a nine-season span, which also saw him win two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

He also scored 25 goals in 37 games against Atletico, his highest total against an individual club.

Ronaldo may still want to force the Champions League at some point, as his record for most goals in the tournament is in danger of being chased by Lionel Messi.