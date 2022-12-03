Diego Maradona’s Socceroos legends gave a blueprint for Aussies about how to stop Messi

Football coach Paul Wade, who came face to face with legend Diego Maradona, has laid a blueprint for Australian defenders on how to stifle Lionel Messi – in a last-ditch effort to break a 36-year drought against Argentina.

Australia have beaten Argentina only once in history, in 1988, and face a huge task to break that long drought in their World Cup knockout match tomorrow [AEDT].

Especially now that Argentina is showing off the deadly Messi in the attack line.

Messi, the forward of Argentina, has been named the best player in the country since Diego Maradona and is today one of the best players in the world.

Diego Maradona evades a tackle from Paul Wade during Argentina’s victory over the Socceroos in a 1993 World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos backline, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich and Milos Degenek, must constantly communicate with each other as one mistake could mean an onslaught of Messi’s brilliance.

Along with midfielders Aaron Mooy and Jackson Irvine, Australia will have one of the toughest jobs in football to mark Argentina’s man.

Former midfielder Paul Wade, who faced Diego Maradona in the failed 1994 Socceroos finals campaign, was working on a trial to imprison his rival.

Wade lifts the ball during the 1993 World Cup qualifier against Argentina where he was tasked with attacking and defending Diego Maradona

Now the ex-skipper says video analysis is key to learning Messi’s proclivities and striking habits.

“That will be interesting for Graham Arnold,” he said Fairfax Media.

There aren’t many people who man-mark anymore, but I honestly see the merit in it, because if you don’t pass players, like Maradona, and he gets the ball, he’ll tear you apart.’

“I would say this to whoever marks him: just play four or five of his last games and just watch him and him alone.

‘What is he doing? Where does he move? When I marked Maradona, Thommo [coach Eddie Thomson] gave me some of his latest games on video and I watched him.

“I knew he wasn’t very tall and I knew he only used his left foot, but you know what I did notice? He didn’t move very far, but boy when he moved he was like a bolt of lightning.’

Mardona appears to move his left foot during the first round of the Sydney 1993 World Cup qualifiers

Messi thrives in a position behind his forward-thinking teammates. He sat back in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, steering the bus through his vision and quick foot movement.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old champion of Barcelona FC derailed on November 22 during Argentina’s first FIFA World Cup match.

Saudi Arabia managed to narrow its space towards the penalty area, leaving Messi with few opportunities to score and assist.

Australia must go back to the success of 1988 when the Socceroos set fire to the Sydney Football Stadium.

Paul Wade and his teammates defeated Argentina 4-1, marked by an insane free kick goal from captain Charlie Yankos.

The Socceroos have played Argentina seven times, with five losses, one draw and the only win.

Messi blasts through defenders during Argentina’s victory over Poland on Nov. 30

Former Socceroos star Robbie Slater says playing against the world’s best brings out a drive in underdog teams.

Slater marked Maradona in his infamous coming-out-of-retirement era and considers it the pinnacle of his career.

Maradona nicknamed Slater ‘El Colorado’ and said, ‘This guy should play in Italy, he runs like the wind’.

The 58-year-old believes Messi’s presence will evoke a mammoth performance from the Australians as they play for their country and mouth-watering overseas opportunities.

Messi celebrates for fans after Argentina’s victory over Mexico on November 26

Slater knows that coach Graham Arnold has adopted an unparalleled play spirit and underdog attitude in the Socceroos, even without the 2006 talent.

“We don’t have Messis, we don’t have the natural talent of South Americans, Africans and Europeans, what we have is unique to Australia and that’s the one thing we should always have,” Slater wrote for News Corp.

“Arnie has harnessed that spirit and underdog attitude that no one thinks we can win.”