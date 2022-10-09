Diego Costa takes swipe at Conte as striker lifts lid on Chelsea exit in 2017

Diego Costa hit former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after returning to Stamford Bridge with Wolves on Saturday.

Costa received a standing ovation from Chelsea fans for his stint at the club between 2014 and 2017, where he scored 59 goals in 120 games.

Getty Free agent Diego Costa signed a deal with Wolves last month

Antonio Conte and Diego Costa won the Premier League title together in 2017

The 34-year-old played just under an hour on his return to West London as Chelsea won 3-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja.

After the game, Costa slammed Conte and lifted the lid on his departure from Chelsea five years ago, eventually bringing him back to Atletico Madrid.

“I’ve never had a problem with the fans,” said Costa

“My problem was not with the audience, but with that coach.

“I left on bad terms with that manager, I left a champion for the second time and he didn’t count on me.

“That was nothing I could do. I had to go. Today I showed that I did not leave on bad terms with the fans.

Getty Costa received a fantastic ovation from the fans present at Stamford Bridge

“It’s very special. It is the feeling that in the time you spent here you have done a good job and left good memories.

“Chelsea fans have always treated me very well. I was always surprised by the way they treated me. It’s satisfying.”

Costa endured a difficult afternoon on his old stomping grounds as struggling Wolves were pushed aside by Chelsea, who recorded their second 3-0 win in four days after knocking out AC Milan on Wednesday.

Wolves interim boss Steve Davis watched as Costa was serenaded by the Stamford Bridge faithful as he was replaced.

Davis also revealed that the striker is fully committed to the cause, despite Wolves’ poor start to the season.

AFP Costa was serenaded as she walked across the field after being substituted

Davis said, “The fact is, he’s a legend here.”

“His commitment is indisputable. After talking to him through an interpreter, he understands a little English.

“But on the training field you see that he wants to do well. It is the physical side for him that is missing at the moment.

“He’s a catchy character, bubbly, and that’s what the players need.”

