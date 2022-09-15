Diego Costa in line for shock Wolves debut against Manchester City
Diego Costa is lining up for Wolves’ shocking debut against Manchester City this weekend… with hopes for the ex-Chelsea striker’s fitness after taking part in a full training session
Diego Costa has taken part in full training for the first time since joining Wolves and has a great chance to beat Manchester City on Saturday.
The former Chelsea attacker has signed a contract with Molineux until the end of the season after Sasa Kalajdzic damaged knee ligaments during his summer debut.
Costa will be on an adapted fitness program to get him up to speed, but his involvement this week means hopes grow that he can play against City.
The 33-year-old has not played since he left Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro in January, but could still be included in Bruno Lage’s roster.
Costa warned Wolves fans not to expect an immediate impact.
He said: ‘I need two to three weeks to get back in shape. But I know I can.
Costa is on a specially tailored fitness program, but Wolves needs to use it ASAP
“If I had ever doubted my potential, I would not have taken this challenge.
“I can bring something to the table.”
Wolves need Costa to find his rhythm quickly as Raul Jimenez struggles with an injury, leaving Lage with few options to attack.