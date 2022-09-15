Didier Deschamps warns Paul Pogba that he won’t automatically be selected in France World Cup squad

French national team manager Didier Deschamps has warned Paul Pogba to be fully fit and in top form if he is selected for France’s World Cup squad.

Pogba has been out for nearly two months after having surgery on his right knee last week.

The surgeon who performed Pogba’s surgery reportedly revealed that he and Juventus doctors had agreed a ‘necessary’ recovery time of eight weeks before the Frenchman can return to first-team training.

France kicks off their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Australia and Pogba faces a race against time to be fit.

The midfielder has yet to play for the Italian giants since he moved from Manchester United to the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer this summer.

And Deschamps, speaking before the Nations League games against Austria and Denmark after naming his roster, confirmed that Pogba will only make his final roster for the World Cup if the midfielder is fit and fiery.

Deschamps said, “It doesn’t come just because it’s a ‘framework’.

“If he hasn’t played before and isn’t in top form, there’s no point. He doesn’t want it himself.’

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stated that he will not be bothered by Pogba’s participation in the World Cup as it is none of the club’s business, but has said he expects to be fully available for Juventus in January.

If Pogba, who was a key part of France’s victorious squad in Russia in 2018 under Deschamps, were to miss out, the French boss would have plenty of options in midfield to cover.

These include young talents Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, while there are also concerns about the fitness of N’Golo Kante.

Deschamps was also questioned about the bizarre allegations made by Pogba’s brother, Mathias, in which the Juventus midfielder was accused of using a medicine man to bewitch PSG and French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The French boss said: ‘Everyone is free to believe in what they want. I’m not here to judge, it can make some people feel better.’

Pogba has also insisted that he held up well despite the recent allegations against him.

The World Cup winner said last week: “The surgery went very well, I’m going to recover and come back very, very soon. I wanted to thank you all for your messages, for your support.

“Know that I am mentally fine, despite all the worries, the injury and the other problems. Mentally I’m fine.’