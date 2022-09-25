Didier Deschamps insists it is not time to panic after his ‘young’ France side lost to Denmark

Didier Deschamps has allayed concerns over his side’s performance after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday night.

The French manager’s reaction to the defeat was quiet talk of panic, suggesting the result was not representative of what his side are capable of after opting to ring in the changes ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash.

A six-minute first-half volley from Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen sank the visitors as their poor run of form continues with just one win in six since March.

As reported by the French outlet RMC SportsDeschamps claimed the loss was more a result of his decision to field an inexperienced side, rather than any tactical issues.

He said: ‘I don’t think it’s a shipwreck, we also had a lot of chances but we were ineffective, we made some mistakes when we played from the back.

‘It is a young French side where the majority of the players do not have experience at the very highest level.

France’s inexperience showed as they struggled to finish off all seven of their chances

‘It’s not a question of formations, but when you have four corners and a Danish player stands alone each time, you can play with three, five or twelve at the back, it doesn’t change anything.’

“There is no need to worry, having the players with international experience back will do us good. There is no need to worry, it is difficult for everyone.

‘Last night I saw other games, there are other big teams that are also losing. We should not think of ourselves as better than others. We will have to fight’.

Kasper Dolberg (L) – pictured with Christian Eriksen (R) – opened the scoring in the 33rd minute

Andreas Skov Olsen fired in a second six minutes later to put Denmark 2-0 up at the break

France had several players out injured, including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Hugo Lloris, and began the match with Raphael Varane and Ousmane Dembele on the bench as Deschamps looked to hand his less experienced players minutes.

William Saliba was taken out at halftime in his sixth contest

But the move didn’t pay off as his side struggled to convert one of the seven shots on target they managed in the match, despite a World Cup-winning front three of Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

However, Deschamps will be pleased that – as he noted – France are not the only side struggling ahead of the World Cup.

Germany were beaten at home by Hungary on Friday, while England are without a goal from open play since a friendly win over Ivory Coast in March.

Spain have also won just twice out of six as several of the pre-tournament favorites are in their final preparations.

The French manager has also been outspoken about his desire for PSG to give star forward Mbappe a chance to recover ahead of Les Bleus’ Qatar opener in November.

Les Parisiens have 11 more games to play before the start of the competition, including four in the Champions League.

He told French Outlet that Telephone foot: ‘I know him [Galtier] still want to play Kylian. But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it does not fail him, on the contrary.’