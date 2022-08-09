Didi Conn Reveals The Conversation She Had With Olivia Newton-John In The Weeks Before Her Death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Didi Conn, the actress who played Frenchy in Grease, revealed the conversation she had with her friend Olivia Newton-John in the weeks leading up to her death at age 73.

During a performance on Good morning AmericaDidi, 71, revealed that Olivia opened up to her about her ailing health when they spoke “a few weeks ago.”

“She told me her health was, you know, she wasn’t walking anymore and she had full-time care, but her husband John and her daughter Chloe were there all the time, and she told me they were so hopelessly devoted,” she said. in the morning show.

‘She stopped walking’: Didi Conn, the actress who played Frenchy in Grease, revealed the conversation she had with friend Olivia Newton-John in the weeks leading up to her death at age 73

Didi also reflected on her friendship with the beloved star and her first impression of the actress when they met on the set of their hit 1978 musical Grease.

She also revealed how she helped Olivia overcome movie jitters.

“Beautiful, perfect, wonderful,” she said of her first impression. “She was nervous. The first scene we had together – it came on the first day of school – and she told me she’d been in another movie and it didn’t go as well as she’d hoped, so I just started improvising with her.

“I said, ‘Oh, I’m so happy. I have a neighbor named Sandy who came from Australia,’ and we, you know, all of a sudden she looks at me like, ‘Is this in the script? What’s going on? here?” We started playing too and before we knew it we walked into Rydell and she thanked me afterwards and said she would always be grateful for that.’

‘Beautiful, perfect, beautiful’: Didi recalled her first impression of the actress when they first met on the set of their hit musical Grease; pictured in 1998

Fat is the word! Conn and Newton-John together at the Flamingo Las Vegas in 2015

“My impression of her was a star, I mean she was a big, big rock star at the time,” she said.

Didi said she will always remember her friend because of her “big heart.”

“You’re talking about two words, love and light, and she just so happens to sign all her letters and emails like this. “Love and Light, Olivia,” Didi said when asked how she would remember the actress.

“I think I’ll remember her singing. When she was going to give concerts, she would sing as an encore, I really love you, and she would reach out to her audience like that to say, “I really love you.”

“And I think that’s how I’ll always remember her—this big heart that cared so much for everyone. And frankly, we will always love her too.”

‘I really love you’: Didi said she will always remember her friend because of her ‘big heart’; pictured 2015

Olivia’s husband John Easterling shared the tragic news on social media on Monday that Olivia had lost her battle with cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”