Diddy goes jewelry shopping in St. Barths as she begins filming her family for a new reality show.

He has documented his work as a mogul on past reality series.

And now Diddy seems to be back in the hole with a new show.

The 53-year-old rapper-turned-record executive was spotted on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy on Christmas Eve while being captured by a film crew.

Joining the rapper were his 16-year-old daughter Chance; twins Jessie and D’Lila, 16; and his sons Christian, 24, and Quincy, 31.

Although no details about the potential show have been released, and it may not yet have a buyer, cameras appeared to be documenting the lavish lifestyle of the mogul and his children.

A late-night shoot showed Diddy (real name: Sean Combs) shopping for jewelry with some of his kids.

He was seen outside a high-priced store looking totally at ease in his vacation outfit of a cream T-shirt with white shorts and black loafers.

The executive was also wearing a pair of dark sunglasses, even though it was night.

He seemed to be conversing with Christian and Quincy, who were similarly dressed, as a small group surrounded them.

Diddy’s twins, Jessie and D’Lila, were featured prominently and were seen exploring the city in matching ensembles.

The girls wore identical white long-sleeved T-shirts, which they paired with black miniskirts and black-and-white casual sneakers.

Chance added a splash of color to the group with her pink, blue and white top and matching miniskirt, though she matched her sisters by wearing her hair in long braids.

On Air: Two other women who showed up to join the party while filming at the jewelry store. It is not clear what the reality show is about or if it already has a buyer

Later that night, the twins changed clothes. They donned textured white striped dresses with high slits on the diagonal skirts, along with separate white sleeves that reached to their upper arms.

The girls seemed to be looking at jewelry inside the store, though there were also some dresses hanging on the walls.

They had sailed to St. Barths with his father aboard a huge yacht, which would have been perfect for documenting the musician’s wealth.

Diddy has previously filmed several music industry-related reality shows, including the one-season VH1 series I Want To Work For Diddy, which followed a group of contestants who competed to be hired as his assistant, and Making The Band, which ran for 12 seasons.

Seemingly absent from the filmed trip to the jewelry store was Diddy’s newborn daughter Love.

He announced his birth this month, though TMZ reported that he was born in October.

On Christmas Day, Diddy beamed in a photo showing the adorable baby in his arms, along with all the children who accompanied him in St. Barth’s, suggesting the photo was taken on his yacht.

All the family members smiled while wearing matching green and red striped pajamas.

Diddy hasn’t shared details about baby Love’s mother, but TMZ reported that she is a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran, according to a birth certificate obtained by the publication.

All together now: Seemingly absent from the filmed trip to the jewelry store was Diddy’s newborn daughter Love, who appeared in a Christmas photo with the family that may have been taken on the yacht.