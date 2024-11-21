Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran gets cozy with mystery man in LA as rapper languishes behind bars

Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran was spotted on a cozy show with a mystery man in LA on Wednesday – as the disgraced rapper languishes behind bars.

Tran, 29, who shares daughter Love, two, with Diddy, 55, was spotted heading to dinner with a male companion – with the model resting her head on his shoulder as they laughed together.

The mystery man put his arm around her as they went to dinner in Beverly Hills and in turn Tran linked arms with her apparent new partner.

Tran showed off her curves in black leggings paired with a green university jacket and a matching handbag.

Her companion wore a Dior denim jacket and jeans as he put on a loved-up show with her.

Combs – who shares seven children with four different women – announced that he fathered his youngest child on December 10, 2022.

Diddy has never confirmed that he is in a relationship with Tran, and little is known about how they met.

He is also father to sons Quincy, 33 (whom he adopted), Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, and daughters Chance, 18, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17.

He shares Christian, Jessie and D’Lila with the late model and actress Kim Porter, who died in 2018 at the age of 47.

Quincy was Porter’s son with partner Al B. Sure!, and Combs subsequently adopted him.

He shares Justin with stylist Misa Hylton, and Chance with businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

Combs was taken into custody on September 16 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The charges against Diddy, which detail allegations from 2008, accuse him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his behavior.”

He has denied being guilty of the charges.

Following his arrest, he was denied bail by a judge after using both his and his mother’s homes in Miami – worth $50 million – as collateral.

Diddy has never confirmed that he is in a relationship with Tran, and little is known about how they met

He subsequently lost another appeal to overturn the decision.

This week, Diddy claimed his “reputation has been destroyed” as he filed a third bail application while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul said prosecutors’ “allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics” had already torn his public image and only an acquittal could undo that.

Diddy claimed that allegations that he ran a decade-long criminal enterprise were “fictional” and that prosecutors were putting a “theatrical spin” on the truth.

The hitmaker, real name Sean Combs, tried to discredit his accusers, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Diddy said a second “victim” wasn’t even a victim because she was “consensually intimate with Mr. Combs for years.”

Diddy is accused of organizing orgies called “Freak Offs,” in which women were drugged and forced into marathon sex sessions, sometimes with male prostitutes.

He has denied sex trafficking and extortion, among other things, and will stand trial in May next year.

A hearing will take place Friday in federal court in New York on this third attempt to be released.

In his third bail application, Diddy’s lawyers wrote: ‘Mr. Combs fully intends to face these charges.

Lawyers for the disgraced rap mogul tried to discredit his accusers, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, claiming his second victim was ‘voluntarily intimate’ with him

His defense fired back at prosecutors’ claim that his children’s birthday video for him on Nov. 4 was for a “public relations” campaign, saying they were “grasping at straws.”

“The prospect of a conviction does not materially change his incentives here, where his reputation has already been destroyed by the government’s allegations and aggressive and deceptive media tactics, and can only be rebuilt by winning at trial.”

Earlier this week, he was hit with five new civil lawsuits, the latest in a flurry that is expected to reach more than 100 once all are filed.

The new claims include one from a woman who says she was drugged and raped at one of Diddy’s infamous “White Parties” in New York’s Hamptons.

Diddy’s lawyers deny all civil allegations.