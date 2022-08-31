Diddy and Dr. Dre squash 2014 beef and work together for the FIRST time in the recording studio

Rap mogul rivals LOVE aka Diddy and Dr. Dre first worked together in the recording studio Monday night.

In their heyday in the 1990s, the Harlem-born 52-year-old (née Sean Combs) represented the famed East Coast, while the Compton-born 57-year-old (née Andre Young) represented the West Coast.

dr. Dre enlisted Diddy to provide vocals for his fourth studio album, which “was one of my biggest dreams finally coming true.”

“I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me a clear direction on the level of producer I wanted to be,” the three-time Grammy winner – with 43.3 million followers on social media – gushed Tuesday.

“Last night I had the opportunity to work with this man and see his brilliance as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but in a different style and much more focused. I need to raise my focus, LOL!

“But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day you will have the same experience with someone you always looked up to as a hero.”

The collaboration between the hip-hop legends garnered rave reviews from rapper-producers French Montana, Mike WiLL Made-It, Felix da Housecat, as well as 1990s supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Omar Epps and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The reason for Diddy’s earlier estrangement from the seven-time Grammy winner was detailed in Tripp Mickle’s book After Steve, which was published on May 3.

In May 2014, Tyrese Gibson posted a drunken Facebook video revealing that Apple was about to brand Dr. Dre’s Beats for $3.2 billion before the deal was finalized and without the tech giant’s approval.

Hitmaker Gotta Move On saw the Facebook video and called Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine, leading to Apple CEO Tim Cook renegotiating the headphone deal for $3 billion – $200 million less.

Also in the recording studio on Monday night was 16-time Grammy nominee Snoop Dogg, who has worked with Dr. Dre worked.

And on Tuesday, Grammy nominee Conway the Machine posted a photo of 24-time Grammy winner Kanye ‘Ye’ West staring at his phone in the recording studio with the headliner of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Diddy will host a Labor Day party next Sunday night at the Palms Casino Resort pool in Las Vegas, along with DJ Nice and other “friends.”

Exciting record! And on Tuesday, Grammy nominee Conway the Machine posted a photo of 24-time Grammy winner Kanye ‘Ye’ West staring at his phone in the recording studio with the headliner of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.