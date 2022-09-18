Did Zara Tindall lose her shoe at the vigil?

Zara Tindall had to take a short break on her way out of Westminster Hall last night, prompting some royal fans to speculate that she may have lost a shoe.

Princess Anne’s daughter joined her brother Peter Phillips and cousins ​​Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to stand vigil over their grandmother’s coffin.

The 15-minute ceremony went off without a hitch, with the cousins ​​seamlessly taking their positions around the casket and leaving in formation.

But on her way up the stairs to leave Westminster Hall, Zara was seen to stop briefly and look down at the ground.

Her brother Peter Phillips was at her side, pausing briefly so she could gather herself and continue.

Zara didn’t let the moment overwhelm her and continued.

Although it’s impossible to see what the problem is on the ground, some royal fans have speculated that Zara lost her shoe.

One tweeted: ‘To me it looked a bit like Zara lost a shoe on the stairs back from the shift.’

Another theory is that Zara dropped something, although it is not clear what it would have been.

Another wrote: ‘Suspect Zara lost her shoe there, handled it with grace. Nice guard.’

All eight grandchildren came together on Wednesday as Her Majesty’s coffin was brought to Westminster Hall to lie in state. The emotion of the moment was clear to see with Eugenie, Beatrice and Zara all holding back tears.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise, who shared a love of horses with her late grandmother, moved viewers to tears as she walked to the Queen’s coffin.

Today, all eight grandchildren remained calm as they attended the very public ceremony. It takes place ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Brothers William and Harry – both dressed in uniform – stood vigil at the Queen’s lie-in-state in Westminster Hall on Saturday night as a stream of mourners passed by after queuing for hours.

Prince Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has previously been denied the opportunity to wear his military uniform while grieving in public because he is no longer a working royal.

But royal sources said the king decided his youngest son could wear a guard uniform.

The brothers were joined by their cousins ​​in their silent tribute around the casket.

The young royals, led by Prince William, were in place at the top of the grand committee staircase in the corner of the great hall at 5:58 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., the knock that signifies the changing of the guard sounded and William began to descend the stairs, one at a time, followed by Harry, then Beatrice and Eugenie side by side, Louise and James side by side, and Zara and Peter also side by side .

Silence fell as members of the public watched, the only sound being the footsteps of the grandchildren on the stone.

Prince William was positioned at one end of the casket, facing the north entrance, while Harry was positioned at the opposite end, facing the area of ​​the hall where thousands of people have entered over the past few days.

The Prince of Wales stood with his hands folded in front and his head bowed.

Louise and James’ parents, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, watched from a platform facing the coffin.

Members of the public continued to walk past as the Queen’s grandchildren stood vigil, while some women wiped tears from their faces as they left the hall.

At 18:15 the grandchildren finished their shift. Prince William led the group away from the coffin, followed by Zara and Peter, Louise and James, Beatrice and Eugenie and finally Harry.