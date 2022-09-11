Did US inflation ease again in August?

Has US inflation declined for the second month in a row?

Lower gasoline prices should help slow US inflation rates for the second straight month in August. But the Federal Reserve is unlikely to be stopped from raising interest rates sharply later in September, as inflation remains well above its target with continued growth in services prices.

Economists polled by Reuters predict that the US consumer price index fell 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, after stabilizing in July. They expect a year-on-year position of 8.1 percent for August, compared to 8.5 percent a month earlier.

Lower energy prices were largely responsible for pushing back inflation in July, and the same trend is likely to continue into next month as gasoline costs continue to fall.

Some economists said consumers have started to spend less on goods, while companies have increased the supply of their products to meet demand, which could also contribute to a decline in price growth.

“Inflationary pressures on commodity prices have clearly eased and some overheated prices, such as used cars, are beginning to fall in absolute terms,” said Solita Marcelli, Chief Investment Officer for Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

But despite the expected moderation in the August report, the Fed has still indicated that it will continue to tighten monetary policy as inflation remains well above the central bank’s target. Chairman Jay Powell and Vice Chairman Lael Brainard vowed last week to continue raising interest rates, raising expectations for a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point hike later this month.

Demand for services has increased, which Marcelli says has led to more “continued pressure” on this part of the consumer price index.

Core inflation, excluding energy and food prices, is expected to rise 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, after reading 0.3 percent in July.

Housing costs are a major contributor to the services component of the index and housing costs are expected to continue to rise, driven by rental growth.

“The largest single contributor to the monthly CPI print comes from housing rents,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Economics. “But we see a good chance that the pace of rent increases has now peaked, although there is still a lot of uncertainty here, given the unprecedented conditions in the rental market.” Alexandra White

Did UK inflation rise in August?

UK inflation data for August is not expected to provide any respite. Economists polled by Reuters predict that the annual pace of consumer price growth accelerated from its 40-year high of 10.1 percent in July to 10.4 percent last month.

A reading of the consumer price index at that level would confirm that the UK is the only G7 economy with double-digit inflation. It would also increase pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again after making six consecutive hikes to 1.75 percent.

The inflation outlook for the UK and the rest of Europe deteriorated over the summer as European wholesale gas prices rose as a result of pressure on Russian energy flows to the rest of the continent. Even before gas prices peaked in late August, the BoE had forecast inflation to rise to 13 percent in January, triggering a prolonged economic recession.

However, the medium-term inflation forecast has been softened to some extent by an energy package announced last week by new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, which includes a freeze on average annual household energy bills at £2,500 over the next two years.

The Truss government expects the intervention to bring inflation down to 5 percentage points.

Paul Dales, the UK’s chief economist at Capital Economics, said the measure would lower the expected peak inflation rate in November to 11.5 percent from the 14.5% level previously forecast for January, and that inflation will increase next year. would fall faster.

However, he thinks that because the stimulus supports economic activity, “it will further boost inflation”. Valentina Romei

Did Japan’s trade deficit widen last month?

Rising commodity prices and rising import costs due to a weaker yen have plagued the Japanese economy in recent times, forcing it to record a trade deficit for 12 consecutive months through the end of July. The big question, as downward pressure on the currency continues to mount, is whether the trend continued into August.

Japan posted a trade deficit of ¥1.43 trillion ($10 billion) in July and record high import costs for the fifth straight month. The offset of a cheaper currency – more competitive exports – has yet to make a final mark. Despite the historic depreciation of the yen, which has weakened by about a fifth against the dollar this year to over ¥140, export growth has been limited due to the disruption in semiconductor manufacturing and shortages of other components.

Analysts suspect the world’s third-largest economy will likely take another blow in August, with the yen plunging to a new 24-year low against the US currency in recent days as the Bank of Japan remained committed for its ultra-easy monetary policy, even as the Federal Reserve continued to raise interest rates.

Economists are divided on whether the trade deficit widened last month. Goldman Sachs economist Naohiko Baba expects the deficit to widen to 2.47 trillion, and estimates that export volumes have declined slightly year on year. Falling demand for US exports has impacted the move, he added.

Increasing cases of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns in China, as well as a drop in production in the country due to drought, are likely to affect Japanese exports, he noted.

Citigroup economist Kiichi Murashima, meanwhile, believes the trade deficit narrowed in August as supply constraints eased, boosting auto exports. Eri Sugiura