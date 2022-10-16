Did UK inflation pick up again last month?

Did inflation in the UK rise again in September?

The UK government bond market has been turbulent in recent weeks, after Westminster’s ‘mini’ budget triggered a sharp sell-off on September 23 that only subsided when the Bank of England intervened days later.

With the BoE’s contingency bond-buying program coming to an end and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng fired — while Prime Minister Liz Truss is simultaneously phasing out a significant chunk of her planned tax cuts — investors are likely to turn at least some of their focus on a more traditional engine of market movements: inflation data.

Ahead of the release of new figures on Wednesday, economists polled by Reuters expect the UK consumer price index to rise to 10 percent for the year to September, from 9.9 percent in August, when it was just a 40-year high.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, will also be closely watched by policymakers as a measure of the extent to which high energy prices become entrenched in the economy.

Economists expect core inflation to rise to 6.4 percent in September, from 6.3 percent in the previous month, when it was the highest since 1992.

Economists expect inflation to remain high in the coming months.

“We expect evidence of continued inflationary momentum, especially given the weakness of sterling in September,” said Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec. This is because a weak pound drives up imported costs, especially food, which tends to react quickly to changes in the exchange rate.

The government’s ceiling on household energy bills for the next two years is expected to keep inflation under control over the coming months. However, it is expected that price pressure will remain high for longer due to the loose fiscal policy.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund said high inflation in Britain would last longer than in nearly all other advanced economies. The fund forecast that inflation in the UK would remain high at 6.3 percent by the end of 2023, the highest of any other G7 country. Valentina Romei

Will Turkey really cut interest rates again?

Many central banks around the world have aggressively raised interest rates this year in an effort to tackle inflation. Turkey, never afraid to be an outlier, has done the opposite. To the surprise of economists, the Turkish central bank is expected to cut borrowing costs for the third straight month on Thursday, despite official inflation exceeding 83 percent in September.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, infamous for rejecting the established economic principle that raising interest rates curbs inflation, has repeatedly said he wants the bank’s funding rate to be reduced to single digits by the end of the year. Last week he said, “As long as this brother of yours is in this position, interest rates will continue to fall with each passing day, week and month.”

Analysts believe that the president, who basically controls the central bank, should be kept at his word. “We expect another 100 basis point rate cut,” said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Securities in Istanbul — a move that would cut the key rate from 12 percent to 11 percent. He expects the bank to reach Erdoğan’s single-digit target by the end of the year.

Like other analysts, Erkan warned that the policy is not sustainable. It threatens to put pressure on the lira, which has fallen nearly 30 percent against the dollar this year, and fuel inflation. But Erdoğan is focused on growth as he prepares for the elections scheduled for June 2023. Erkan said, “Despite the risks and lack of sustainability, we expect this kind of policy to continue.” Laura Pitel

Did China’s GDP recover in the third quarter?

China’s gross domestic product grew just 0.4 percent in the second quarter of the year, surprising analysts to the downside as the full effects of the country’s economically restrictive zero-covid policy exceeded expectations.

Since then, a number of global banks, including UBS, ANZ, HSBC, Barclays and Nomura, have lowered their full-year forecasts for the world’s second largest economy. The World Bank now predicts that growth in the rest of Asia will surpass China’s for the first time since 1990.

Medium-term pressures on the Chinese economy – weak consumer demand and uncertain business prospects in the face of repeated lockdowns – have not eased significantly in recent months. Meanwhile, a closely monitored gauge of manufacturing activity suggested a further contraction in activity in September.

While consensus forecasts predict a GDP rebound, with GDP growing at 3.4 percent for the third quarter, analysts point to risks from the resurgence of lockdowns in recent weeks.

“We expect activity data for September to be either subdued or largely flat,” Barclays analysts said in a research note, adding that their forecast was 2.5 percent growth. “In particular, we expect retail sales growth to slow to 2.5 percent year-over-year in September as the intensification of Covid lockdowns dampened distance-sensitive consumption (e.g. catering) and moderated auto sales volume.” William Langley