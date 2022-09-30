Did the Covid jab make a famous doctor’s cancer WORSE?

A top doctor has spoken out over concerns that his cancer progressed after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine

A top doctor has spoken out over concerns that his cancer developed after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

Dr. Michael Goldman, 67, was diagnosed with lymphoma – cancer of the immune system – last summer.

The immunologist, who has been a supporter of medical research for decades, received his third Pfizer jab weeks later.

After his cancer symptoms worsened days after his booster, he went for a scan.

The results showed his cancer had exploded ‘like fireworks’ on the right side of his body – the same side he was stabbed on.

Dr. Goldman, from Erasme Hospital in Brussels, concluded that the worsening of his condition may have been down to the dot, after reviewing hundreds of scientific articles.

But he is now cancer-free and still urges others to get the vaccine, warning that while the vaccine potentially increased the spread of his cancer, it is a ‘very rare’ side effect.

Both Pfizer and Moderna, which makes the Covid mRNA vaccines, are studying all reported jab side effects and have found no link between their injection and cancer.

And some patients have even told of how their cancer shrank after getting a jab.

Dr. Goldman said some studies show that in extremely rare cases, Covid jabs can boost T cells to the point that they expand to form or worsen tumors

HOW DO COVID MRNA VACCINES WORK? Both Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid vaccines use mRNA technology. They each contain the genetic code (mRNA) of the spike protein found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Once inside the body, the spike protein is produced. This teaches the immune system to recognize the virus and initiate an immune response. As a result, when the body comes into contact with the virus, it recognizes the spike protein and destroys it before it can cause an infection. Since no whole or live virus is involved, the vaccines cannot cause Covid. And the mRNA breaks down naturally after a few days. Source: Vaccine Knowledge Project

Dr. Goldman had a full-body CT scan last summer after suffering night sweats and swollen lymph nodes.

The results were cancerous growths near his left armpit and along his neck, which were diagnosed as lymphoma – cancer of the immune system.

Due to concerns that he would soon become immunocompromised, Dr Goldman rushed his third Covid jab on 22 September 2021.

But just days after being immunized, his lymph nodes became more swollen, his night sweats worsened, and he was forced to take afternoon naps due to low energy.

He underwent another full-body scan on September 30, six days before he was due to start cancer treatment.

The results showed he had dozens of new cancerous lesions, including down the right side of his neck, where they had previously been largely confined to the left.

Doctors immediately prescribed steroid pills and warned that the rapid spread was unusual.

And he underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.

But in an interview with US magazine Atlantic OceanDr. Goldman shared concerns that the rapid spread of his cancer may have been triggered by his booster, after weeks of reviewing scientific papers.

He believes the same way that jabs protect against the coronavirus – by increasing levels of antibodies and T cells that fight the virus – may be to blame.

Dr. Goldman said some studies suggest that in extremely rare cases, Covid jabs can boost T cells to the point that they expand to form or worsen tumors.

Research also suggests that cancer patients’ lymph node cells go into overdrive after receiving vaccines.

Other researchers have also reported the potential rare side effect.

Dr. Aaron Mangold, head of clinical dermatology at the top American hospital group Mayo Clinic, published a paper last spring about a patient whose rare skin lymphoma came back after their first Pfizer jab.

However, the patient’s second dose had no effect on their cancer, and the incident may have been a coincidence, noted Dr. Swiss chard.

Dr. William Murphy, an immunologist at UC Davis, told the Atlantic that Dr. Goldman’s cancer behavior appears to be linked to the vaccine “given the huge difference in the scans of the tumor progression in a very short time”.

However, doctors note that it is impossible to be sure of the link because it is only one case report.

And other experts are skeptical.

Dr. Steven Horwitz, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, said he has seen no link between vaccination and a recurrence or progression of cancer among his patients.

And he noted that cancer patients are particularly vulnerable to Covid and jabs are the best way to reduce the risk.

Dr. Goldman himself noted that it would be “premature” to extrapolate his case to other patients with the same cancer. And he said people should still be vaccinated.

However, the immunologist is unsure whether he will have his fourth.

Some anti-vaxxers have taken Dr. Goldman’s concerns to argue that the jabs are a ‘toxic bioweapon’.

Pfizer and Moderna said they take side-effect reports very seriously, but so far there has been no identified link between the vaccine and cancer.

There have even been cases of cancer patients seeing their tumors shrink after receiving the Covid vaccine – although this could also be a coincidence.

Dr. Goldman said that if the spread of his cancer was a Covid vaccine side effect, ‘it must be very rare’ and that getting the jab was ‘the right thing to do’.