Did serial killer strike again? Suspect identified in cold case death of sex worker

A tip to police that a serial killer may have been responsible for the cold case murder of a sex worker whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft was largely ignored by detectives.

Adele Bailey’s body was found in 1995 by two men exploring the ‘Jack of Clubs’ mine shaft in Bonnie Doone, Victoria, after she disappeared 17 years earlier.

She had worked as a prostitute in St Kilda, where she met Bandali ‘Ben’ Debs, now 68, who would be jailed years later for the murder of two other sex workers and two Victoria Police officers who had unwittingly sidelined him. .

Detectives charged with the Operation Kale investigation identified alleged corrupt cop Denis Tanner as a prime suspect who had arrested Mrs. Bailey in a crackdown on a prostitute a few months prior to her disappearance in September 1978.

Detectives who visited the mine shaft in 1995 noted that it was located near a Tanner property where Mr Tanner’s sister-in-law was found dead in 1984 of suspected malice.

Adele Bailey’s boy (pictured) was found in an abandoned Victorian mine shaft by two men exploring in 1995 – 17 years after she went missing

No arrests have been made in connection with the death of either woman, with a coroner in 1999 finding that evidence from Operation Kale could not establish a connection between the murders of Mr Tanner and Mrs Bailey.

But so-called ‘information reports’ discovered by The Herald Sun have now revealed that a subsequent investigation into the two deaths, called Operation Trencher, has revealed that a tip that implicated Debs in Ms. Bailey’s death was not acted upon.

A friend of Ms Bailey, who is anonymous but called Marion King newspaper, called police on September 6 and 7, 1995 after the body was found.

She said she lived briefly with Mrs. Bailey and that they both knew a man named “Joe,” who she now realized was Debs.

Adele may have been involved in a relationship with a person named ‘Joe’ who she thought was Bendalli Michael Debb (sic) or something similar in his mid-20s (sic)’, the files read. Operation Kale.

A young Bandali Debs, who police and courts no doubt murdered Sergeant Gary Silk and Senior Officer Rodney Miller

The detectives of Operation Trencher tracked down and interrogated Ms. King.

She revealed that she had met ‘Joe’ in the late 1970s after moving from New Zealand and living with Mrs Bailey in the Melbourne suburb of Elwood.

“I think she had a physical relationship with Joe because of the way they acted together, but I’m not sure,” she told detectives, the paper reported.

Ms. King claimed that he was “a little on his way” and also met a “drag queen” named Marsha and another trans woman known as Jedda.

She told detectives that when she moved out of Elwood and rented an apartment in Prahran on her own, Debs moved in uninvited.

While there, she claimed to detectives that he raped her one night after threatening her with a razor and that on another occasion he shot someone “pointlessly” in the head, bundled the body into his blue van and drove off.

That claim was investigated by detectives, but they were unable to identify a victim.

After Debs, who had been a prolific armed robber, was arrested in 2000 for shooting two police officers who had unknowingly detained him, she said she saw him in the paper and told Trencher’s detectives that she believed he and Joe were the same person.

She said that while she had no information linking him directly to Ms Bailey’s murder, she called the police as she claimed the two had been close and she allegedly saw him kill someone else.

She also warned police that she feared he would not hesitate to shoot if cornered.

Debs is serving four life terms in prison.

In addition to the murders of the two police officers, Sergeant Gary Silk and senior officer Rodney Miller, he shot two sex workers – Donna Hicks in 1995 and Kristy Harty in 1997.

Sergeant Gary Silk (left) and Senior Constable Rodney Miller (right) were killed while on duty investigating a series of robberies in the Melbourne suburb of Moorabbin.

During a 2002 trial into the shooting of police officers who were planning an armed robbery in Moorabbin, it was alleged that there were two murderers: Bandali Debs and his criminal sidekick, 22-year-old Jason Roberts.

Victoria’s appeals court overturned Roberts’ conviction in July, saying there had been “gross and fundamental corruption of the process.”

After a retrial involving four months of evidence and days of deliberation, the jury found Roberts not guilty of both murders.

However, the 41-year-old is still a convicted man and has yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to committing 10 armed robberies with Debs, the father of his then-girlfriend, in the 1990s.

He was given a new trial when ex-Detective Ron Iddles was handed an original statement – buried for 19 years – showing that the police had omitted crucial evidence in their original case against him.

Jason Roberts (pictured with his girlfriend) has always maintained his innocence, but has spent more than 20 years in prison

That statement was discovered by Melbourne crime reporter Anthony Dowsley and could lead to Roberts suing the state of Victoria for his two decades behind bars.

The jury’s verdict was met with overwhelming sadness within the police community, Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt said, and the families of Sgt Silk and Sen Const Miller were devastated.

“We are extremely grateful to the Lorimer Taskforce detectives for their extraordinary effort and professionalism,” it said in a statement.

“Their efforts over the 24 years since the murder of Gary and Rod have been an inspiration.”

Questions have been raised about whether Jason Roberts (pictured wearing glasses) will be compensated after he was acquitted for the 1998 murders of two Victoria police officers

Chief Constable Shane Patton, who knew Sgt Silk professionally and socially, and who had a job with Sen Const Miller, said the jury’s decision was disappointing.

The retrial was granted by the Court of Appeals after Iddles discovered in 2015 that the original statement from one of the last officers to speak to the dying Miller that night was never included in the evidence used to convict Roberts.

Instead, a second amended statement was used which was taken at a later date.

Debs has admitted to killing the two officers, but Roberts, who was 17, claims he wasn’t even there.