Did Queen Elizabeth really throw coins to poor children? Nope, the video in question was filmed in 1899

After news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke, social media users in some corners of the internet started sharing a video of two women, one of whom is said to be the queen, throwing coins at children. Some people have claimed that the video was filmed during the Queen’s visit to an ‘African’ colony of the former British Empire. However, it turns out that this video is not related to Elizabeth II. It was filmed in Vietnam in 1899, twenty-seven years before she was born.

If you only have a minute…

After news broke about Queen Elizabeth II’s death, certain Twitter accounts began sharing a video allegedly showing the Queen throwing coins at “African children”. According to these accounts, the video is proof that the Queen had racist ideas and practices shaped by the colonial era.

In reality, this video has no connection whatsoever with Elizabeth II. It was from a movie made by the Lumière brothers and filmed in Vietman between 1899 and 1900. The woman in the footage is Blanche Doumer. She was married to French politician Paul Doumer, who would become President of France between 1931 and 1932.

The verification, in detail

Just hours after news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died, a number of Anglophone Twitter accounts, mainly based in Kenya or India, began sharing a video claiming the Queen was “throwing food at African children”. The footage, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times, was used to criticize Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1952 to 2022. For several years she also ruled several other countries, including Kenya, which did not gain its independence until 1963.

This screengrab features tweets published on September 9, 2022 that show this video said to show Elizabeth II. © Observers

If you do a reverse image search (see how by following this link), you’ll see several posts with the same video, but with a completely different caption. For example, one YouTube channel posted this video on May 21, 2019 along with a caption explaining that the video was filmed in Indochina, a region made up of several French territories, by the Lumière brothers, who were early filmmakers.

If you do a search using the words “Lumière brothers Indochina”, you can find out the origin of the film. For example, it is part of the “Catalogue Lumière”a project by a Swiss university that includes all films published by Compagnie Lumière between 1895 and 1905.

This is a screenshot taken on September 9, 2022 on the “Catalogue Lumière” website. © Observers

As the caption of the movie states:, it has no connection whatsoever with Elizabeth II. It was filmed in Vietnam, then part of French Indochina, between 1899 and 1900, long before the Queen was born.

These images, taken by Gabriel Veyre, show Blanche Doumer – the wife of French politician Paul Doumer, who would become French president between 1931 and 1932 – and one of her daughters throwing coins at Vietnamese children.

