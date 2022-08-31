Did murderer Chris Dawson drug Lynette before smothering her to death? Her revealing last words

It was the unspoken question at Chris Dawson’s trial that couldn’t be openly discussed before his murder conviction: Did the ex-football star use his wife’s booze the night he killed her?

Evidence heard at the trial was that Dawson repeatedly mixed drinks in the family home, causing Lynette to pass out, allowing him to have sex with schoolgirl babysitter JC.

So effective were the potions at knocking her out that Lynette Curtis — a social drinker in her early 30s — was sometimes so dazed that she drifted away while still sitting in her lounge chair.

The idea that the drinks made by Chris Dawson – a lifelong teetotaler, along with his identical twin brother Paul – could also have contained a sedative was never mentioned during the 10-week trial.

What was mentioned was Lynette Dawson’s creepy last conversation with her mother Helena Simms, which was in fact the last time the then 33-year-old devoted mother of two ever spoke to anyone other than her abusive, unfaithful husband.

Helena thought Lyn sounded “dazzled” in the conversation, and she told her mother that Chris “just made me a nice drink.”

Whether drugged or not, and whether Dawson then suffocated his wife or otherwise killed her before considering how to dispose of her body, Lyn’s last words have taken on a sinister meaning.

How Chris Dawson killed his wife was not revealed in the trial, but he may have numbed her drink with a sedative and then smothered the trusting 33-year-old before disposing of her body

Untold tales of Lynette Joy Dawson’s haunted but secret existence with her controlling and ultimately murderous husband are now emerging, less than a day after his sensational murder conviction.

Dawson spent his first night in custody at the Surry Hills Police Center, in a cell in notoriously bad conditions, with cockroaches, inmates wailing and walls and floors that often need to be hosed down.

Dawson arrived at the sprawling Silverwater Correctional Center in western Sydney just before lunchtime, where he was said to have been searched, his body scanned, his clothes changed to prison green, and his prison photo taken.

Judge Ian Harrison firmly told the NSW Supreme Court that Dawson had killed Lynette “beyond a reasonable doubt”, although he could not say how or where the then PE teacher had disposed of Lyn’s body.

Chris Dawson has been taken to the Silverwater Correctional Center in Sydney’s west after his sensational murder conviction, but will he tell Lyn’s family where her body is buried?

Lynette Dawson beamed on her wedding day in 1970, but in a secret she never shared with anyone, her husband was a controlling monster under the charm

His Honor learned that Lyn was murdered on or about January 8, 1982, the day after Dawson went to Northbridge Baths and told lies to Lyn’s accepting but bewildered mother about her phone call to say she “needed time”.

It was the first of many lies Judge Harrison laid out in his four-and-a-half-hour oral statement on Tuesday.

The fact that his lies were accepted by Lyn’s family was due to his charisma and convincing duality, described by relatives as early as 2003 during the second inquest into her disappearance.

“He was just so beautiful, of course you believed him,” said Lynette Dawson’s aunt, Lee Fletcher, after NSW Deputy NSW Coroner Carl Milovanovich just recommended that a “famous person” be charged with Mrs. Dawson’s murder.

“But behind closed doors,” said another of Mrs. Dawson’s relatives, “he was a monster, a domineering control freak.”

Lyn Dawson’s brother Greg Simms and sister-in-law Merilyn Simms (above, after the verdict) now want her killer Chris Dawson to reveal where he disposed of his first wife’s body

The killer’s twin brother, Paul, confronts a TV cameraman in Hyde Park after Chris Dawson’s verdict was handed down and Paul stormed out of court

On the off chance that Chris Dawson had to dispose of Lynette’s body—considered to be by Judge Harrison—between the afternoon of Saturday, January 9, 1982, and Monday, January 11, he drove north.

It was a six-hour drive to South West Rocks, north of Port Macquarie, where Dawson went to get his teenage lover JC and told her that Lyn was gone and that she was free to move in with him.

While Dawson’s twin brother Paul and his wife Marilyn and their children were on a caravan holiday at Lake Munmorah, where, Paul testified, Chris didn’t stop along the way.

If he’d dumped Lyn in that driveway, Chris could have gone to a suitable body dump in any number of locations.

Is that exactly what Lyn’s devoted family, led by her brother Greg Simms, his wife Merilyn Simms and her sister Pat Jenkins, want an answer to?

Whether Dawson in his prison cell ever deigns to answer the question remains to be seen.