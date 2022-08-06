Did Duchess of York’s book sales help fund spacious £7 MILLION home she ‘bought for her daughters?

The Duchess of York bought a luxury home worth up to £7million in the heart of Mayfair, leaving some to wonder if her book sale helped fund the deal.

The expensive purchase raised questions about how Sarah Ferguson, who has spoken out about her debt and bankruptcy fears, could afford to spend money, let alone an investment for her daughters.

Her 2021 novel Her Heart for a Compass, about an aristocratic redhead, may have been the key to her success.

Sources close to the 62-year-old say her financial status improved after she embarked on a writing career that landed several book deals.

While The Telegraph revealed that the spacious mansion was bought from the Duke of Westminster as an investment for her children Beatrice and Eugenie and will be rented out.

The Duchess is now converting the building from two flats, which have a bijou terrace, bar, two reception rooms and a parking garage, into one house.

The large open kitchen features a black marble island and worktops with a skylight and large windows for maximum light

The property’s large living room has neutral decor and a horizontal skylight to open up the space. The walls feature panel mirrors in addition to built-in closet space

Sarah Ferguson’s Her Heart For A Compass Hit The Sunday Times Bestseller List

In 2010, she told American television that she was “constantly on the verge of financial bankruptcy” and had “little knowledge” about money.

She also admitted to having “little understanding” of money and there were reports that she had accumulated as much as £4.2 million in debt during her marriage to Andrew.

But now she’s written a successful Mills and Boon novel, another is on the way, and she’s signed a deal for 22 books.

Her first bodice ripper topped the bestseller charts last year—despite some calling it a no-sex “slog.”

Critics called the book “boring,” but when it came out, it initially sold 1,000 copies a week.

The second floor consists of a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom suite and a private roof terrace

Pictured: The property offers a beautiful reception room with a cast iron fireplace, a large window and two floor to ceiling bookcases

People on the street said the Duchess had been spotted surveying the house in late spring – and seen bumping into a waiting vehicle. They admitted they were happy to have a famous neighbor again – as long as her ex-husband stays away.

The building once consisted of two flats which have now been converted into a house and formed part of Grosvenor Estates’ mammoth portfolio, but has now been handed over to the Duchess, who spends most of her time with her ex-husband at his grace-and-favour home – the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The Yorks have been involved in several ownership controversies. Their former matrimonial home, Sunninghill in Ascot, Berkshire, was sold by Prince Andrew in 2007 for £3 million more than the £12 million asking price to a Kazakh oligarch.

The Duke is also trying to sell his £18 million ski chalet in Verbier, Switzerland. Bought in 2014, it was also described as a children’s nest egg. But the sale has been stalled by a couple who claim he also owes them £1.6 million in corporate debt.