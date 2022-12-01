Did Biden cast DOUBT on a 2024 run? President says ‘I don’t know about that’ to crowd member

President Joe Biden brushed off a comment by a man who exclaimed “four more years” at the end of his speech on Wednesday — after previously indicating that a run for a second term was likely.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Biden said, rushing his words and using a hand to wave away the man yelling about another run.

Biden had just tossed his folder on stage and thanked the audience after remarks at a Tribal Nations Summit at the Department of the Interior.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said at the end of the event. It was not clear whether Biden objected to the content of the comment, or did not want to discuss politics at an event set up to focus on tribal issues.

Biden, who just turned 80, signaled shortly before Thanksgiving that a chance at a second term was likely, but that he wanted to talk to family about it.

“I think everyone wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” he said earlier this month. Many political observers saw a better-than-expected showing in the interim as potentially improving the prospects of him re-entering. Former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will try to regain the White House in 2024 could also bolster Biden’s determination.

His approval ticked up to 40 percent in a Reuters poll released Wednesday.

The line even made it into an official White House transcript. “AUDER MEMBER: Four more years!” it said. “THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I don’t know,” was the reply.

The comment came at the end of a speech in which Biden joked about first lady Jill Biden not coming home after her visits to the Indian country, during a summit of tribes at the Interior Ministry.

Biden made the comment after describing his wife’s visit to a Cherokee Nation immersion school in Oklahoma, an effort to revive the use of the Cherokee language. She took the trip along with Home Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indian to serve as cabinet secretary.

“By the way, she also spent a lot of time on other reservations — other countries,” Biden said.

“I’m afraid she won’t come home one of these days when she leaves.”

“You think I’m joking,” he told the crowd. ‘I’m telling you. I hear more about the Navajos than about me. You all think I’m joking, don’t you? Anyway…” he said.

The president then went back on his comments about teaching native language skills. He said it leads to better results in school and “passes on old traditions to new generations.” It is important.’

Biden’s banter came as his approval rating rose to 40 percent in a new Reuters poll, after Democrats outperformed expectations during the midterm elections, with Republicans winning only a narrow majority in the House.

First lady Jill Biden, right, hugs Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, left, during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Haaland is the first Native American cabinet secretary

Biden and Haaland and Chief Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. visited a Cherokee Immersion School in Oklahoma on Friday

On Tuesday, he grabbed a microphone after finishing his remarks in Michigan to announce that the US World Cup team had beaten Iran 1-0.

Biden made the remarks Wednesday at an event where he pledged “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultation” to Washington.

He also announced a plan to use $135 million in federal funds to relocate tribal communities from coastal areas subject to flooding and other climate change impacts.

“There are tribal communities that are in danger of being washed away. It’s devastating,” he said.

He also said he is asking for $9.1 billion for the Indian health service.