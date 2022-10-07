Did Anthony Albanese get Botox during his election makeover? So what if he did, writes Jana Hocking

We need to call a truce on the subtle Botox and filler shaming that seeps through Australian culture – mostly from those who consider themselves too attractive to need it.

This needle-supporting Nancy has had enough.

It all started when Anthony Albanese laughed off rumors of his youthful new complexion – without actually denying them – after a leading cosmetic injector told Daily Mail Australia that the look could have been achieved with Botox and fillers.

Albanese looked remarkably fresher when he shook Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s hand in Tokyo last month than when he posed for his official prime ministerial portrait.

First of all, I think we can all agree that he looks the best he’s ever looked (good on your face, Albo!)

And yes, a prime minister isn’t elected on his looks (although Justin Trudeau would certainly have gotten my vote!), but did you know that a little ‘freshening up’ actually has a positive psychological effect on how people judge you?

Writing to Daily Mail Australia, Jana Hocking (pictured) said she was tired of people being shamed into looking their best and admitted she happily uses Botox

After extensive research for his book Beauty Pays, economist David Hamermesh found that attractive people are more likely to be hired, earn higher wages, are more likely to be approved for a loan, negotiate loans with better terms and see better looking and higher status spouses.

Attractive criminals even get lighter sentences for their crimes.

I know… fooled right? But the facts don’t lie.

Just look at how the new Prime Minister topped the popularity polls after his epic weight loss.

Now if I were Albo, I’d be thinking to myself, wouldn’t I… well, this makeover thing is having a positive impact on my career. What should I adjust next?

We were all a bit happy when he updated his wardrobe with some fancy new Country Road swag, and the new prosthetics certainly got a run for their money, so why not get a bit of Botox and fillers?

Anthony Albanese has shown a very fresh appearance (pictured, left) in recent weeks

When asked if he had bumped during a radio interview, he neither confirmed nor denied, simply saying: “Seriously, I think whoever wrote that article got Botox in the wrong place” – before using a distraction tactic by picking up his weight. loss.

Well played Albo.

But no one should feel the need to avoid admitting that we get Botox or fillers.

I’ve been seeing it pop up a lot in celebrity interviews and ‘woman friendly’ news sites lately, whether it’s J-Lo touting the benefits of ‘olive oil’ for her wrinkle-free face or a columnist consistently exclaiming that she’s a ‘No-bo’ (no Botox).

Don’t even get me started on the influencers telling us they ‘tried it once but were allergic’ or other such nonsense.

Why the shadow? Is it to shame us who have? Is it too subtle to explain why they look their age? At the end of the day, the only assumption I can make is that they are trying to prove that they are not in vain.

Anthony Albanese underwent a radical transformation leading up to the election as Prime Minister. Left is the Labor leader in 2013 and right is him with partner Jodie Haydon at Canberra’s Midwinter Ball this year

So, in the spirit of supporting our Prime Minister and his new ‘Hot PM Summer’, let me say this: Hi, I’m Jana Hocking and I’m a vain, flawed creature who loves a ‘refresh’ every three months or so .

Sure, you can preach all you want about the benefits of serums and miracle moisturizers, but let’s be honest… They. Do not. Occupation.

They might give your skin some hydration, but do they literally remove an angry frown from your face?

Do they give your eyebrows a nice arch? Do they remove that annoying nostril that you can see in every picture? No, they damn well aren’t.

We hear the ‘No-Bos’ among us talk about how important it is for their kids to see the look on their faces, argue about how worrying about one’s appearance sets feminism back a million years, and how we should all embrace looking at our age.

But here’s the thing, Botox doesn’t mean we all look like expressionless robots walking around with the same faces.

Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (pictured on September 27) got tongues wagging at his smooth skin

It bugs me to no end when people shame those who choose to get a prod because there is no expression on our faces. Mine has a LOT of expression. Just ask someone I’ve stared at during a meeting that could have been an email, or a guy who has done me dirty.

As someone who has been told they have a terrible poker face, I can honestly say that if I’m p*ssed off, it’s written all over my Botox face!

There are different targets for Botox and it can be inserted in many wonderful places. Don’t want to look frozen? Then you get just a little bit. You want to look a little less agitated when your opposition leader makes ridiculous claims, so why not subtly have that bang removed from your forehead.

Not all Botox looks the same, and it can be done in a way that is barely obvious.

For example, I started getting it because I hated how my nose would scratch when I smiled. Literally no one noticed except me. After flipping through a magazine I discovered that you could have a little bit of Botox injected into your ‘bunny lines’ on your nose and within two weeks ‘wooshka’ they would be gone!

Jana Hocking (pictured) is a passionate advocate for everyone to do what makes them happy – and if that involves a little cosmetic procedure – who cares?

I quickly made myself an appointment and within two weeks I was walking around my office pinching my nose and excitedly exclaiming ‘look! No lines!’

I finally felt very confident giving the camera a big smile and it felt really nice.

I upped my game in the medical cosmetic field after one too many Zoom meetings during lockdown – there’s nothing like seeing your resting b*tch face on a 45-minute conference call.

During the occasional zone-out, I could notice that my lips looked quite thin and my crow’s feet really came out to play when I was considering an answer to a difficult question.

With so many hours in the day to fill with solo thoughts, without the distraction of a busy fun office, I noticed that I was zoning out into the more vain things in life, like my appearance.

I’m not going to lie, I was the first to knock on the doors of the laser clinic as soon as the lockdown ended and I have no regrets.

So of course I like to take care of my appearance, but I also like art and books and interesting debates. There is so much more to us than “those who have had the poison and those who have not.”

I’m of the firm belief that you do what works for you, I’ll do what works best for me, and let’s all be a little happy for each other. Especially you, Albo.