Dictatorships use sporting events as smokescreen for political repression

Dictatorships’ exploitation of major sporting events is not a new phenomenon: At the 1978 World Cup, Argentina’s military government used the country’s host to exercise state repression before, during and after the tournament, researchers document. Credit: University of Copenhagen



A new study shows a systematic link between major sporting events in autocracies and the persecution of political opponents.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar in November. Allowing the Gulf monarchy, known for not taking human rights seriously, to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events has been met with much criticism. Others argue that it can promote dialogue and understanding of human rights when dictatorships are allowed to host international sporting events.

However, a new study by Adam Scharpf, an assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen, and his colleagues from Hertie School and Carnegie Mellon University, sheds a depressing light on the matter. The study shows that international sporting events often trigger a wave of repression when they take place in autocracies.

Beaten during football matches

In particular, regimes use the prelude to major sporting events to target potential ‘troublemakers’, mostly dissidents and political opponents. The researchers find a key example in Argentina, where a military dictatorship hosted the World Cup in 1978.

Here, the researchers examined the circumstances of the thousands of disappearances and murders presented by the Argentine Truth Commission after the fall of the dictatorship in 1983. The results reveal three phases of state repression: before, during and after the World Cup.

“A few weeks before the opening game, the Argentine regime carried out a massive operation, in which the authorities systematically kidnapped or murdered potential troublemakers, especially at night and early morning hours,” said Adam Scharpf. He explains:

“During the World Cup itself, the regime struck discreetly while the matches were being played and journalists were busy covering the matches. After the final and the departure of the foreign journalists, the regime started a new wave of violence.”

Nazi Olympics and jungle boxing

According to the authors, autocratic regimes hosting international sporting events conduct a cold-blooded cost-benefit analysis. Once the competitions have started, the autocrats receive almost undivided attention from all over the world. They use that attention to paint a picture of openness, hospitality and togetherness.

“But the spotlight also carries dangers for those in power. Their political opponents can use the sporting events to show their discontent – under the indirect protection of foreign journalists. This is why the autocrats come hard on their critics before the sporting events happen ”, emphasizes Adam Scharpf.

He and his research colleagues found signs of a similar pattern of violence during the 1936 Berlin Olympics (hosted by the Nazi regime), at the legendary boxing match “The Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammed Ali and George Foreman in Zaire (under dictator Mobutu Sese Seko) and at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“We have identified a clear and very disturbing trend, not least because the proportion of autocratic hosts of major sporting events has more than quadrupled since the end of the Cold War,” emphasizes Adam Scharpf.

He concludes that attributing international sporting events to dictatorships only exacerbates human rights violations.

“But it requires a broad social alliance to pressure politicians and international sports federations to prevent dictatorships from hosting major sporting events in the future,” said Adam Scharpf.

The research was published in American Political Science Review.

More information:

Adam Scharpf et al, International Sports Events and Repression in Autocracies: Evidence from the FIFA World Cup 1978, American Political Science Review (2022). Adam Scharpf et al, International Sports Events and Repression in Autocracies: Evidence from the FIFA World Cup 1978,(2022). DOI: 10.1017/S0003055422000958

Provided by the University of Copenhagen

