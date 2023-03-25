Dick Van Dyke, 97, shows off injuries in first pics since car crash

March 24, 2023|8:41 pm Dick Van Dyke displayed his injuries following his Malibu automobile crash.Coleman-Rayner Dick Van Dyke is on the repair after sustaining small injuries in an auto accident previously this month. The 97-year-old beamed while carpooling with his 51-year-old better half, Arlene Silver, in the very first pictures considering that his cars and truck mishap gotten by the DailyMail. In spite of his chipper behavior, the star sported stitches on his chin. He kept in mind that he was nearly totally recuperated. “I’m great, simply aching all over,” he informed paps on Friday. “The air bags did not release so I simply had a face plant right in the guiding wheel and it simply made me a little dumber.” He then playfully joked that he was “doing alright” since he was 97 and all of his “pals are dead.” For his trip, the performer sported a black and gray long-sleeved t-shirt which he coupled with gray denims, black shoes and his wedding event band. The movie and television star suffered small injuries from the crash.Coleman-Rayner On March 15, TMZ reported that Van Dyke was driving his Lexus LS 500 in Malibu, Calif. when rainy climate condition triggered his automobile to slide prior to smashing into a gate. When cops came to the scene, they discovered Van Dyke behind the wheel of his vehicle, where he was later on dealt with by paramedics for his small injuries. At the time, the “Mary Poppins” star was entrusted to a bloody mouth and nose, along with a possible concussion. He declined to be transferred to a regional healthcare facility to be treated.AGEM/ BACKGRID However, he apparently decreased a deal to go to a regional healthcare facility and rather went house with a pal who concerned select him up. The outlet reported that officers stated drugs and alcohol were not included in Van Dyke’s crash, authorities sent files to the DMV asking for that the movie and Television star retake his driving test, relatively due to his age. For more Page Six you like … Listen to our weekly “We Hear” podcastSubscribe to our everyday newsletterShop our special merch Nearly 10 years earlier, Van Dyke left unimpaired after his Jaguar captured on fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles highway. At the time, officers stated witnesses reported the flames and stated that a senior guy was leaning over behind the wheel of the intense cars and truck. Van Dyke was associated with another crash in 2013 where his vehicle captured on fire.Dick Van Dyke Onlooker Jason Pennington helped Van Dyke out of the burning car. “I’m all ‘you got ta go out, you got ta go out’ and he goes, ‘I’m all right, I’m alright,” Pennington informed CBS Los Angeles. “So, I simply pulled him actually hard.” After the August 2013 crash, Van Dyke tweeted a picture of his charred automobile, joking, “Used Jag for sale REAL CHEAP !!”.