Dick Cheney tears into ‘coward’ Trump: Bush’s VP calls him biggest ‘threat to the Republic’

Dick Cheney debunks Donald Trump as the greatest threat to the United States of all time in a new campaign ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, who faces steep primary prospects.

“In the 246-year history of our nation, there has never been a person who poses a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a new clip.

The congresswoman put forward her 81-year-old former vice president father as a last-ditch effort to defy recent polls that place her squarely behind primary rival Harriet Hageman ahead of an Aug. 16 primary.

Hageman led Cheney by more than 20 points in a late July poll by the Casper-Star Tribune and Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The challenger had a 52 percent majority in the survey, while only 30 percent of people supported Cheney. Eleven percent said they were undecided.

Hageman is former President Trump’s choice to impeach Cheney because of her loud opposition to his allegations of voter fraud and her key role in the Jan. 6 subcommittee.

“He tried to steal the last election with lies and violence to stay in power after voters rejected him,” Cheney said. “He’s a coward that a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters.”

“He lost his election and he lost a lot. I know, he knows, and deep down I think most Republicans know.”

“Lynn and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth by doing the right thing,” the vice president added. “Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight and there’s nothing more important she will ever do than make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again.”

Cheney’s high-profile role on the Jan. 6 committee has earned her praise from all over the aisle, but criticism from Trump-affiliated Republicans who say she has no contact with voters at home.

Last week, Cheney praised an endorsement from Academy Award-winning actor ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner.

Hageman mocked Hollywood’s endorsement. “I will take the support of the people of Wyoming every day of the week for a liberal actor who voted for Joe Biden,” she told DailyMail.com.

Ten House Republicans — including Cheney — voted to impeach Trump. Four of those Republicans have announced their retirement, and the other six have faced a Trump campaign of revenge.

Three of those Republicans were on the ballot Tuesday — Rep. Michigan’s Peter Meijer lost to Trump-backed John Gibbs, but Washington Republican representatives Jaime Huerrera-Beutler and Dan Newhouse look poised to advance to the general election as votes are still being counted.