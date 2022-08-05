Dick Cheney excoriates Trump in an ad for his daughter Liz Cheney.

For decades before Mr. Trump transformed the party, Mr. Cheney was one of the most influential Republicans in the nation: He was the White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford, Secretary of Defense under President George HW Bush, and Vice President under President George W. Bush, a position in which he wielded unusual power and was an architect of the US invasion of Iraq. But the Republican Party of 2022 bears little resemblance to the party in which he was in power.

At least six of the ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump will leave Congress in January: four of them are retiring and two were defeated in the primary, while another two are still awaiting primary results days after the vote in Washington state ended. It would take an astonishing political turnaround for Mrs. Cheney to prevent her from joining them. In a Casper Star-Tribune poll last month she was 22 percentage points behind her opponent Harriet Hageman.

In light of those numbers, like many of Ms. Cheney’s public statements as leader of the Jan. 6 committee, the ad seemed to appeal more to history than to the electorate.

Mr Trump “tried to steal the last election with lies and violence to keep himself in power after voters rejected him,” Cheney said in the ad. “He’s a coward. A real man would not lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost a lot. I know, he knows, and deep down I think most Republicans know.”