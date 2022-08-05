Dick Cheney excoriates Trump in an ad for his daughter Liz Cheney.
A new ad for Rep. Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign shows a leader of a bygone era in the Republican Party berating the leader of the current one.
“In the 246-year history of our country, there has never been a person who has posed a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Ms Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, said in the ad, which was less than a year ago. was released two weeks earlier. The Wyoming primary on August 16.
He praised Ms. Cheney, who has become a pariah among Republicans for her criticism of Mr Trump and her work as vice chair of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, for “honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our party are too afraid to do so.”
The one-minute ad landed with a bang on social media on Thursday, where a single copy collected seven million views. But in Wyoming, where Mr. Trump won 69.9 percent of the vote in 2020 — more than any other state — it’s highly unlikely that a significant number of voters will turn in Mrs. Cheney’s favor.
For decades before Mr. Trump transformed the party, Mr. Cheney was one of the most influential Republicans in the nation: He was the White House Chief of Staff under President Gerald Ford, Secretary of Defense under President George HW Bush, and Vice President under President George W. Bush, a position in which he wielded unusual power and was an architect of the US invasion of Iraq. But the Republican Party of 2022 bears little resemblance to the party in which he was in power.
At least six of the ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump will leave Congress in January: four of them are retiring and two were defeated in the primary, while another two are still awaiting primary results days after the vote in Washington state ended. It would take an astonishing political turnaround for Mrs. Cheney to prevent her from joining them. In a Casper Star-Tribune poll last month she was 22 percentage points behind her opponent Harriet Hageman.
In light of those numbers, like many of Ms. Cheney’s public statements as leader of the Jan. 6 committee, the ad seemed to appeal more to history than to the electorate.
Mr Trump “tried to steal the last election with lies and violence to keep himself in power after voters rejected him,” Cheney said in the ad. “He’s a coward. A real man would not lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost a lot. I know, he knows, and deep down I think most Republicans know.”
Of his daughter, he continued, “There is nothing more important she will ever do than make the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again — and she will succeed.”