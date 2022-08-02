Dick Caine: High profile swimming coach charged with further sex abuse offences

A high-profile former swim coach is now facing 20 historic sexual abuse allegations after 11 more were added.

Dick Caine, 76, is accused of abusing his young female students, ages 10 to 24.

The new charges relate to a number of occasions in the 1970s and another in 1992 when he was a successful swimming coach, including guiding athletes to the Olympics and world championships.

Dick Caine (pictured) has been charged with alleged historical sexual abuse of teenage girls while he was their swim coach in Carrs Park more than 40 years ago

It follows charges filed in June after he was arrested at his home in Condell Park for similar alleged abuse in the 1970s.

Caine faced Sutherland court on Tuesday and was charged with seven counts of carnal knowledge teacher of a girl aged 10 to 17 and another four counts of indecent assault on a woman.

The charges relate to alleged abuse of three girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in the 1970s and a then 24-year-old woman in 1992.

The NSW Police Department received information about Caine’s alleged abuse last year and established Strike Force Coco to investigate.

Caine is terminally ill.