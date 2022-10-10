Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat on Alexander-Arnold’s fitness

Luis Diaz is out until after the World Cup, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sweats over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s condition.

Jürgen Klopp’s side came from behind against Arsenal twice but still lost the game when Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to take a 3-2 win.

Getty Diaz will be sidelined for more than two months with a knee injury sustained at the Emirates Stadium

It continued their poor start to the season, with the Reds winning just two of their first eight games.

To make matters worse, both Diaz will be out for the next two months, with the Colombian winger sidelined until after the World Cup. Liverpool ECHO reports.

Diaz had to be substituted before half time due to a knee injury and was seen on crutches leaving the Emirates Stadium.

However, the 26-year-old will not need surgery on his knee.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold faces time on the treatment table after sustaining an ankle injury following a collision with Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli.

It is not clear how long Alexander-Arnold will be out, but Liverpool boss Klopp gave a dismal assessment of his injury.

Getty Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle in a challenge with Gabriel Martinelli

Getty Injury of Alexander-Arnold was not good according to Klopp

Klopp told his press conference after the game: “Trent is also bad with the ankle.

“[He] twisted the ankle, not good. Trent never, in seven years, left when he could have played. He was in too much pain, it started to swell right away, so we’ll have to see.”

Liverpool are already 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, while they face reigning champions Man City on Sunday at Anfield.