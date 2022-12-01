Dianne Miller and her unborn baby die days after teen allegedly hit her in head with concrete block

The family of 30-year-old Diane Miller (pictured) said ‘we lost our world’ after her death

A pregnant mother and her unborn baby have died after she was allegedly attacked with a block of concrete in a parking lot.

Dianne Miller’s brother confirmed the tragic news Thursday night, saying their family was left “devastated.”

“We just lost our world… the baby died too,” said Malcolm Clifton NITV

Ms Miller, 30, also had an eight-month-old son.

WA Police have opened a murder investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm and breaching bail.

Ms Miller suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday after a piece of concrete was thrown through her car window and hit her head while she was out shopping in Perth with her young family.

Mrs Miller, who was five months pregnant, had been fighting for life at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Mr. Clifton said his younger sister always pretended to be the eldest and supported everyone in the family.

“She’s our rock, but now I have to be everyone’s rock,” he said.

“She’s the most beautiful person you’ll ever meet.”

Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Thursday before her death was announced that the situation was “very, very tragic”.

“I think her family is clearly going through a very difficult time. It is very, very sad for her and her unborn child,” he told reporters.

“It’s one of those things beyond description that this could happen to anyone.

“It’s a very sad event that you wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Diane Miller (pictured), 30, allegedly hit on the head with a concrete block while sitting in the passenger seat of a car

Ms Miller was due to find out the sex of her second child next week.

Clifton told reporters outside the hospital on Wednesday that it was “very unlikely” that his sister and her unborn baby would survive.

“They continue to monitor her brain. If it continues to swell, the blood will stop flowing to her brain, you’ll end up with brain death, and once that happens… the baby will (too) die,” he said.

“The baby is too young to come out.”

Her brother Malcolm Clifton (pictured with Ms Miller’s eight-month-old son) said on Wednesday that doctors told him it was ‘very unlikely’ his sister’s condition would improve

Mr Clifton said he ‘wouldn’t wish this on anyone’.

“We have been destroyed and we want justice. We want these people, whoever they are… we want what they deserve,” he said.

Police said there was a brawl between 7 and 7:30 pm on Tuesday in the Waterford Plaza car park on Manning Rd in Karawara.

“It will be alleged that during the altercation, the 17-year-old man threw a rock at the vehicle, which went through the open passenger-side window, hit a 30-year-old pregnant woman in the head and caused her to go into cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said. police in a statement Wednesday.

The mother had just bought a house and “everything was working for her” before her death

Ms Miller was with her partner who reportedly got into a fight with a group of youths outside Waterford Plaza (pictured) in Perth

Police officers and members of the public performed CPR on Ms. Miller until paramedics arrived.

The boy, from Kensington, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and breaching bail.

He appeared before Perth Children’s Court on Wednesday and will face a bail hearing next week.

Detective Inspector Brett Baddock said the parties did not know each other.

“I simply blame it on (allegedly) senseless, unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it,” he told reporters.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and detectives urged anyone who saw the incident or has footage of it to contact Crime Stoppers.