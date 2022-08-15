Diane Warren sends a message with ‘stay classy’ T-Shirt while heading into Day of Indulgence event

<!–

Diane Warren wore a shirt with a message to the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood on Sunday.

The 65-year-old songwriter attended the event in a white v-neck shirt that read, “Stay classy, ​​sassy, ​​and a bit bad a**y.”

She added white pants with vertical navy blue stripes and flat green shoes.

The Seaside singer wore a green headscarf tied tightly around her neck and protected her eyes with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Her short, dark-colored hair was cropped short and her long bangs covered her forehead almost completely.

She carried a small light brown handbag with a drawing of Snoopy from the Peanuts cartoons on the side.

Major event: The Day of Indulgence celebration is an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein (photo 2016)

The Day of Indulgence celebration is an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein.

The regular retreat offers A-listers a chance to indulge in a pleasurable experience and a variety of swag free.

During past events, guests have been treated to food and drink as different areas of the property allow for different experiences, including a free backyard swag bazaar and in-room pop-up boutiques with a mix of shopping and gifts.

Many accolades: Warren is a highly decorated songwriter with two Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award (photo 2011)

Honorary: She took home an honorary Academy Award at the March ceremony earlier this year

Warren has recently found a renewed interest in her career after releasing her first studio album last year.

The record, titled Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, featured a number of stars, including Celine Dion and Maren Morris, who sang songs she wrote.

Warren is a highly decorated songwriter with two Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award.

She took home an honorary Academy Award at the ceremony in March earlier this year. She has been nominated 13 times for Best Original Song, but has not won the award before.