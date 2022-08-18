Diane von Furstenberg, 75, showcases her incredible physique with swimsuit selfie

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, 75, stunned fans with a new selfie showing off her enviable figure in a bold red swimsuit.

The 75-year-old fashion icon chose to be candid with her 342,000 followers on Instagram when she shared the image of her standing in front of a full-length mirror in a red swimsuit.

The makeup-free designer then revealed that she was working on her body confidence and had done the work to maintain her figure.

Caused a stir: Diane von Furstenberg showed the result of her figure in a swimsuit selfie that stunned fans

Candid: The fashion designer also revealed that she swims for two hours every day to keep fit

Selfie at 75? Trying to own it and swimming for 2 hours daily helps! I know I should smile, but I feel stupid when I smile at myself! Gratitude,” Diane explained in the caption.

The post was immediately met with praise from friends and fans alike when supermodel Iman commented, “Fearless & Beautiful.”

One fan added: ’75DAMN! You look FANTASTIC DVF!!!’

‘At 75, life begins without fear,’ another commented, while another follower gushed, ‘So fantastic stunning in every way.’

Another said: ‘You look sensational! You really inspire me.’

Good genes: The designer – pictured with her ex-husband Egon von Furstenberg at age 25 – has always kept a slender frame

Open communication: the designer has regularly shared the swimsuit selfie in recent years. Pictured in August 2020 (left) and January 2021 (right)

Show rating: The designers’ followers flocked to the comments section to shower the designer with praise

‘The best 75 ever looked!!!’, one fan wrote in praise.

One follower praised the designer for being so open when they wrote, “Thank you for being authentic and safe — still elegant and beautiful.”

The City star regularly shares the swimsuit selfies aboard her husband Barry Miller’s superyacht Eros.

It comes after the fashion designer has spent many decades maintaining her health and taking care of her body.

At the age of 47, DVF was diagnosed with cancer after finding a malignant lump in her throat.

Romance: Diane divorced her ex in 1983, but kept his name for her company (left) and pictured with her current husband Barry Diller (right)

In good spirits: The fashion designer took care of her body for many decades after battling cancer at the age of 47 – pictured in 2010

She was “terrified,” she admitted when reflecting on her health struggles earlier. “But I do believe that fear is not an option, so I always try to face it and not be afraid.”

Impact: When she first launched her fashion label, its instant success saw the cover of Newsweek magazine shine, aged just 29

Surgeons want to remove part of her jawbone and cheek, cutting off half of her face. However, she refused and opted for radiation.

DVF even consulted health guru Deepak Chopra, who taught her to meditate and heal herself from radiation burns to her face and back, a sore throat and blisters in her mouth.

When she finished radiation, DVF switched to a largely organic diet, low in meat or sugar.

Diane was an enduring icon in the fashion world after her wrap dresses took the industry by storm in 1974.

Celebrities from the Duchess of Cambridge to Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna have featured in her creations over the years.

Indeed, the designer once known as Her Serene Highness Princess Diane von Furstenberg is now dubbed the “Queen Mother of Fashion,” an international philanthropist and business powerhouse estimated to be worth an estimated $450 million.

Diane, the Belgian-born daughter of a Holocaust survivor, married European royalty and launched a fashion stable so successful that she made the cover of Newsweek magazine at the age of 29.

Radiant: Belgian-born daughter of a Holocaust survivor married European royalty before becoming known as the ‘Queen Mother of Fashion’ in the 1970s and 1980s – pictured in 2014

Natural glamour: The designer, once known as Her Serene Highness Princess Diane von Furstenberg, posed for Vogue in 1974

By 1989, Diane’s annual income had fallen to $1 million when her brand became passé.

However, she came back to life through the uncool medium of the home shopping TV channel QVC, on which she seems to be selling her new ranges of clothing.

In the mid-1990s, her flag was flying high again, thanks in part to the many millions Diller had invested.

In the years since, she even starred in a fashion reality TV show called House Of DVF and starred in MTV’s The City.