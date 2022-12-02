Diane Miller: Perth concrete block attack victim, leaves behind son and family

A pregnant mother’s devastated partner, who died after allegedly being attacked with a block of concrete in a mall parking lot, remembers her as the “most beautiful and loving person.”

Diane Miller, 30, and her unborn baby died just before 2am on Friday at the Royal Perth Hospital following an alleged unprovoked attack in the Waterford Plaza car park on Manning Rd in Karawara on Tuesday evening.

She leaves behind an eight-month-old son.

Ms Miller’s death comes after a candlelight vigil was held at the hospital on Thursday night, with loved ones saying their final goodbyes.

Her partner Phillip Edmonds said it was tough for the whole family.

“It was pretty hard saying goodbye and seeing her in the hospital,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Diane Miller’s eight-month-old baby (above) after she died following a brutal assault

An emotional Mr. Edmonds said he was trying to stay strong for other family members.

‘I can’t break down. I have to be strong for them,” he said.

Mr Edmonds affectionately called Ms Miller’s personality “evil”.

“She’s a forgiving person, always loving,” he said.

‘She was the most beautiful woman.

“She made me solid and the person I am today.”

The couple had just moved into a new home and were preparing for the baby’s birth.

“We made it into a real house and decorated it for the baby,” he said.

Mr Edmonds said he was still in shock over Ms Miller’s death and described it as devastating.

“I’m still struggling,” he said.

“We’re too sore to do anything right now.

“I will still love her until the day I die.”

Pregnant mother Diane Miller (pictured with her baby) died just before 2am on Friday morning

Ms. Miller’s niece, Marika, was in the car at the time of the alleged incident.

She described her aunt as a funny person.

“You could never be sad in front of her – she made everyone happy,” said Marika.

Ms Miller’s uncle, Primus Hansen, said he didn’t want any more violence.

“Let the police handle it, let them do their job,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Angela Ryder, Mr. Edmonds’ aunt, to cover funeral costs and support her son Lloyde.

“On behalf of Phillip and baby Lloyde, I’ve created this GoFundMe page to raise money to support this family,” Ms. Ryder wrote.

“The money raised will go towards additional expenses for the family and any future costs of seeking justice for Diane.

“Phillip and Diane had only just moved into their long-awaited home a few days before the incident.”

Ms Miller, who was five months pregnant, was due to find out the sex of her second child next week.

Her brother Malcolm Clifton said his younger sister had always pretended to be the oldest and supported everyone in the family.

“She’s our rock, but now I have to be everyone’s rock,” he told 6PR radio before her death on Thursday.

“She’s the most beautiful person you’ll ever meet.”

Diane Miller (above) was taken to Royal Perth Hospital following the alleged attack on Tuesday night

Ms Miller went into cardiac arrest after a piece of concrete was thrown through her car window and hit her head while she was with her young family.

The detective has now taken over the investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Kensington was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He also has an unrelated charge of breaching bail.

Following Ms. Miller’s death, the grievous bodily harm charge may be increased.

The boy, whose name has not been released, appeared before Perth Children’s Court on Wednesday and will be heard again on December 9.

Inspector Brett Baddock said this week that the parties did not know each other.

“I simply blame it on (supposedly) senseless, unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it,” he told reporters.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and detectives urged anyone who saw the incident or has footage of it to contact Crime Stoppers.