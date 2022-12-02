Diane Miller: First Responder recalls desperate attempts to save “unresponsive” pregnant mom

A devastated first responder recalls her frantic efforts to save a pregnant mother after she was hit on the head with a concrete brick.

Diane Miller, 30, was sitting in her car when a teenager reportedly threw a brick through her car window outside Waterford Plaza in Perth on Tuesday night.

The mother-to-be, who also has an eight-month-old son, was caught in an altercation between two groups of youths in the mall’s parking lot.

Ms Miller’s brother confirmed his sister and her five-month-old baby had died on Thursday night, saying their family was left ‘devastated’.

“We just lost our world… the baby died too,” Malcolm Clifton told NITV.

A 17-year-old boy, who had an arrest warrant issued against him, allegedly threw the rock through the car window and hit Mrs. Miller on the temple.

The mother of two went into cardiac arrest with first responder Lana, one of the first on the scene. She said the mother had been in “breathing distress.”

“Obviously he’s not breathing, quite a lot of blood,” she said 7News.

“My first instinct was to check her pulse.”

Lana gave Mrs. Miller first aid before paramedics arrived at the mall.

“There’s a little bubba first, who, it’s probably his first little Christmas and you know, will his mom be there?” We don’t know,’ she said.

Ms Miller was due to find out the sex of her second child next week.

Her heartbroken partner Phillip Edmonds said he took their eight-month-old son Lloyd to his mother at the Royal Perth Hospital.

“He was happy, and when we walked away, he started crying,” he said.

“It hurt me more to walk away.”

The 17-year-old allegedly responsible for the attack was out on bail at the time and is now behind bars at Banksia Hill Juvenile Detention Centre.

Her heartbroken brother Malcolm Clifton told reporters outside the hospital on Wednesday that his sister’s life was looking better.

“She just got a house, everything worked for her, and now everything is just gone,” he said.

“All I heard is that there was a fight, and my sister told them to leave, and as they drove away, someone threw a rock through the window.

“She didn’t even see it coming, it hit her right in her sleep.”

The teenager accused of throwing the rock had failed to appear in court two weeks earlier and was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and breaching bail.

Prosecutor Brad Hollingworth told the court that the boy had previously been charged with violating a restraining order for violence.

The restraining order had been lifted and violated by his mother in October when she invited her son to spend the night at her home.

Mr Hollingworth told the court the teenager turned himself in to police after realizing the seriousness of Ms Miller’s injuries, the Western Australian reported.

Western Australia Police Inspector Brett Baddock said the alleged attack appeared ‘unprovoked’.

“I simply blame it on senseless, unprovoked violence, which is unacceptable and we will not tolerate,” he said.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Thursday, before Ms Miller’s death was announced, that the situation was ‘very, very tragic’.

“I think her family is clearly going through a very difficult time. It is very, very sad for her and her unborn child,” he told reporters.

“It’s one of those things beyond description that this could happen to anyone. It’s a very sad event that you wouldn’t wish on anyone.’

Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing police investigation.