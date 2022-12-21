Diane McBain dies at 81 following liver cancer battle … had starred with Elvis Presley in Spinout

Actress Diane McBain, best known for appearing alongside Elvis Presley in the 1966 movie Spinout and starring on the ABC show Surfside 6, died Wednesday at age 81 after a battle with liver cancer.

McBain died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, and her passing was announced by her confidant Michael Gregg Michaud.

“It is with great sadness that I report that actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud, who co-authored McBain’s 2014 memoir Famous Enough, said in a post on social media. media: deadline reported.

McBain was initially a model before signing a seven-year deal with Warner Bros. Studios signed when she turned 18 in 1959, Michaud said.

She began her TV career in 1959 in the ABC series Maverick opposite James Garner, and in 1960 she began playing the role of Daphne Dutton in the ABC crime series Surfside 6.

She appeared in 45 episodes of the show from 1960-1962, which also starred Troy Donahue, Van Williams, and Lee Patterson.

McBain played the titular role in the 1961 film Claudelle Inglish, which she said was her favorite role of her career. She also appeared in the 1961 film Parrish with Donahue and in nine episodes of 77 Sunset Strip from 1959-1963.

Her most prolific film role came in Spinout, playing the role of aspiring author Diana St. Clair, who strove to profile Presley’s character, a singer-racing driver named Mike McCoy.

She also played multiple roles in four episodes of the Batman series in 1966 and 1967.

Other TV shows McBain had appeared in during the 1960s included The Man From UNCLE, The Wild Wild West, Burke’s Law, and Kraft Suspense Theater.

“Women have often asked me what it was like to kiss Elvis,” McBain said Boomer magazine last year. “And I tell them it was as amazing as you can imagine!” He was charming and a nice person to work with. He didn’t come to me, which I appreciated because so many did during my career.’

In 1960, McBain began playing the role of Daphne Dutton in the ABC crime series Surfside 6 opposite Van Williams.

In the 1970s, she appeared in a number of prominent TV shows, including Mod Squad, Police Story, Marcus Welby, MD, and The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, while in the 1908s she appeared in shows such as Hawaii Five -Oh, Charlie’s Angels, Eight is enough and Dallas.

She also appeared in 11 episodes of General Hospital in 1988 and in 20 episodes of Days of Our Lives from 1982-1984. Her last role before retiring from her Hollywood career was in a 2001 edition of the show Strong Medicine.

McBain also had literary experience, writing novels such as 2020’s The Laughing Bear and 2021’s The Color of Hope in recent years.

McBain began a second career as a counselor for sexual assault survivors after speaking about sexual abuse by two men in West Hollywood on Christmas Day of 1982.

“She lived a full life and took advantage of every opportunity that presented itself,” Michaud said of McBain The Hollywood Reporter. “She was very kind, thoughtful, loyal and generous, and she had a great sense of humor. Despite her remarkable professional achievements, she was the most unaffected movie star I’ve ever known.’

McBain is survived by son Evan Burke and goddaughter Mary Haber.