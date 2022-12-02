Diane Kruger shines in a black sequinned 2-piece as she attends GQ Men Of The Year Awards

<!–

She regularly amazes with her refined ensembles.

And Diane Kruger was once again the epitome of elegance as she led the stars at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday.

The actress, 46, looked sensational in a black jacket encrusted with sequins that shimmered under the light.

Stunning: Diane Kruger was once again the epitome of elegance as she led the stars at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday

The top had cutouts across her chest and stomach, giving a glimpse of her toned abs underneath.

She paired it with the matching flared sequin pants and black pointed high heels.

She kept her jewelry simple to let the dazzling outfit do the talking and opted for delicate diamond earrings.

Gorgeous: The actress, 46, looked sensational in a black jacket encrusted with sequins that shimmered under the lights

Flawless: The top had cutouts across her chest and stomach, revealing a glimpse of her taut abs underneath

Diane’s blonde locks were swept up in an elegant updo and combed to the side.

She completed her glamorous look with a light makeup palette to enhance her naturally beautiful features.

She was joined at the awards ceremony by Eddie Redmayne, who looked typically handsome in a striking ensemble.

Turning heads: She was joined at the awards ceremony by Eddie Redmayne, who looked typically handsome in a striking ensemble.

The Oscar-winning actor wore brown trousers with black shiny shoes.

He paired the bottom with a glitzy nude mesh top embroidered with burgundy flowers and sequins.

The Good Nurse star’s brown hair was artfully tousled and stuck up and he beamed as he posed on the red carpet.

Dapper: The Oscar-winning actor wore brown slacks with black shiny shoes

Looking good: He paired the bottom with a glitzy nude mesh top that was embroidered with burgundy flowers and sequins.

Dashing: The Good Nurse star’s brown hair was artfully tousled and spiked up as he posed on the red carpet

Winners: The two actors posed together, each holding an award

Friends: They stayed close during the awards ceremony in Berlin

Friends: At one point, Eddie showed Diane something on his phone