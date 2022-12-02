Home Diane Kruger shines in a black sequinned 2-piece as she attends GQ Men Of The Year Awards
Categories: Entertainment

Diane Kruger shines in a black sequinned 2-piece as she attends GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Diane Kruger stars in a sequined black two-piece suit as she attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Berlin

By Milly Veitch for Mailonline

published: 21:03, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 02:59, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She regularly amazes with her refined ensembles.

And Diane Kruger was once again the epitome of elegance as she led the stars at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday.

The actress, 46, looked sensational in a black jacket encrusted with sequins that shimmered under the light.

Stunning: Diane Kruger was once again the epitome of elegance as she led the stars at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday

The top had cutouts across her chest and stomach, giving a glimpse of her toned abs underneath.

She paired it with the matching flared sequin pants and black pointed high heels.

She kept her jewelry simple to let the dazzling outfit do the talking and opted for delicate diamond earrings.

Gorgeous: The actress, 46, looked sensational in a black jacket encrusted with sequins that shimmered under the lights

Flawless: The top had cutouts across her chest and stomach, revealing a glimpse of her taut abs underneath

Diane’s blonde locks were swept up in an elegant updo and combed to the side.

Related Post
  1. Love Triangle star accused in buying 130,000 Instagram followers to boost profile

    EXCLUSIVE: Love Triangle star accused of buying 130,000 Instagram followers to boost her profile, as…

  2. Featured: Naga Munchetty reveals she was EXPELLED from school after drawing ‘big penises’ on friends’ shirts – WhatsNew2Day

    Naga Munchetty hilariously reveals she was EXPELLED from school after drawing 'big dicks and boobs'…

  3. Tina Arena flashes a diamond ring on her finger after reports she’s engaged to Mattias Lindblom

    Tina Arena appeared to confirm her engagement to her Swedish partner Mattias Lindblom while gardening…

She completed her glamorous look with a light makeup palette to enhance her naturally beautiful features.

She was joined at the awards ceremony by Eddie Redmayne, who looked typically handsome in a striking ensemble.

Turning heads: She was joined at the awards ceremony by Eddie Redmayne, who looked typically handsome in a striking ensemble.

The Oscar-winning actor wore brown trousers with black shiny shoes.

He paired the bottom with a glitzy nude mesh top embroidered with burgundy flowers and sequins.

The Good Nurse star’s brown hair was artfully tousled and stuck up and he beamed as he posed on the red carpet.

Dapper: The Oscar-winning actor wore brown slacks with black shiny shoes

Looking good: He paired the bottom with a glitzy nude mesh top that was embroidered with burgundy flowers and sequins.

Dashing: The Good Nurse star’s brown hair was artfully tousled and spiked up as he posed on the red carpet

Winners: The two actors posed together, each holding an award

Friends: They stayed close during the awards ceremony in Berlin

Friends: At one point, Eddie showed Diane something on his phone

Group photo: They posed next to a glamorous Enissa AmanI and Martine Rose

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: attendsAwardsberlinblackdaily maildazzlesDianeKrugermensequinnedtvshowbizTwopieceYear
8 hours ago

Recent Posts

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

7 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

9 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

11 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

15 mins ago

IPL will likely introduce tactical substitutions for the 2023 season

Tactical replacements could appear in IPL 2023, with the BCCI looking to introduce the concept…

18 mins ago

Vladimir Putin fell down stairs at home and got soiled.

Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…

21 mins ago