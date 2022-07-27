Diane Kruger seduces Ray Nicholson into possibly murdering her husband in Out of the Blue trailer

Diane Kruger seduces Ray Nicholson to possibly kill her husband in the first trailer for Neil LaBute’s noir film Out of the Blue, which dropped Tuesday.

At 46, the German-born beauty is 16 years older than Jack Nicholson’s youngest child, but they want to prove their chemistry as a couple embark on a potentially dangerous love affair.

In the Rhode Island erotic thriller – which hits US theaters/VOD on August 26 – Diane plays a scheming married mother named Marilyn Chambers, who sets her sights on excon-turned-librarian Connor Bates (Jack).

Marilyn asks naive Connor to help her find a book “about murder” and adds with a laugh, “Preferably one in which the husband dies.”

The secretive, disgruntled housewife later returns to the library to meet with the reformed criminal, who had been released from prison six months earlier on an assault charge.

“I hope to see you again,” Marilyn cherishes.

“Oh my god, me too,” Connor replies breathlessly.

After exchanging more sweet nothings, the lovers’ discussions turn sinister and conspiratorial: “If we do this, it’s forever.”

At one point Marilyn says hopelessly, “Maybe you’ll leave me,” and Connor ominously replies, “Maybe he’s going to die.”

“Do you promise we’ll be together?” asks a despondent Marilyn.

“I promise,” Connor swears.

On top of the proposed murder plot, a police officer comes into the picture and demands that Connor make up an alibi (from when he was with Marilyn) for a series of recent burglaries.

Six-time Emmy winner Hank Azaria plays Connor’s parole officer, who warns him, “If you do something stupid, you know I’ll find out.”

Generation starlet Chase Sui Wonders portrays Marilyn’s teenage daughter with the irascible rich businessman, who is barely seen in the preview.

‘The motivation behind sex scenes has to be good. I don’t agree with being naked on screen or doing anything like that,” Kruger told Insider in April.

“So I was pretty wary of what I wanted to show. There is always that danger of [thinking] like, “She’s a modern woman.”‘

Six-time Emmy winner Hank Azaria (R) stars as Connor’s probation officer, warning him: ‘If you do something stupid, you know I’ll find out’