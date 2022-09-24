Diane Kruger joins co-star Liam Neeson at presentation of their new thriller Marlowe

Diane Kruger cut a trendy figure when she presented the film Marlowe with Liam Neeson on Thursday at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

The pair star together in the new thriller film in which Liam takes on the role of detective Phillip Marlowe.

Diane, 46, looked sensational for the event as she donned a black pinstripe blazer along with matching trousers.

Event: Diane Kruger cut a trendy figure when she joined Liam Neeson for a presentation of the film Marlowe at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on Thursday

The German actress added height to her frame with a pair of cream heels and fashioned her blonde locks into an updo.

Diane posed for snaps next to her co-star and completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

Liam, 70, looked smart for the presentation in a dark gray blazer and trousers which he wore with a light blue shirt.

In Marlowe, the detective becomes involved in an investigation involving a wealthy California family living in Bay City after Diane’s character Clare hires him to find her former lover.

Style: Diane, 46, looked sensational for the event as she donned a black pinstripe blazer paired with matching trousers

Diane stars alongside Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Daniela Melchior and Colm Meaney, and the film will be released on December 2.

The outing comes after Diane celebrated her six-year anniversary over the summer with her partner Norman Reedus.

The actress shared a black and white photo of the two.

The tags were accompanied by a red heart emoji and she tagged her husband-to-be, 53.

Co-stars: The pair star together in the new thriller movie in which Liam takes on the role of Detective Phillip Marlowe

Slim: Liam, 70, looked smart for the presentation in a dark gray blazer and pants he wore with a light blue shirt

The photo of the couple was taken during their most recent performance in Cannes last May.

Diane and Norman met when they starred together in the 2015 film Sky and started dating in 2016.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Nova Tennessee, in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2021.

The Boondock Saints star also shares son Mingus Lucien, 22, with ex-girlfriend Helena Christenson, 53.