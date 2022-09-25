Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus share a kiss on the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus put on a much-loved show as they shone on the red carpet at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Saturday.

The actress looked sensational in an embellished beige turtleneck bodysuit and floral miniskirt, and appeared alongside her co-star Liam Neeson for the premiere of her latest film Marlowe.

The 46-year-old wore her hair back in a sleek low bun with a dark bronzed smokey eye look, completing the look with a pair of powder blue pointed pumps.

Cute! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus put on a much-loved show as they shone on the red carpet at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday

She needed few accessories to complete her outfit, as her striking bodysuit, with trumpet-shaped ruffled cuffs, the chunky diamond neckline and shiny silver flecks covering the light beige-toned top.

Her black skirt had a ruffled strip below the figure-hugging waistband showing Kruger’s slim waist, and had a back panel at the back.

Diane’s long pins got even more length with the high heels adding some height to her frame.

Her fiancé Norman Reedus wore an almost all-black ensemble with a light blue shirt to complement his wife-to-be’s heels and flowers on her skirt.

Stunning: The actress looked sensational in an embellished beige bodysuit with turtleneck and floral mini skirt and attended the premiere of her film Marlowe

Co-stars: Diane stars alongside Liam Neeson in Marlowe, and the pair were seen posing together for photos at the film’s launch

Premiere: Neil Jordan, Diane Kruger and Liam Neeson all formed a storm on the red carpet together as they attended the premiere of their film

Pins: Diane needed little accessories to complete her outfit, such as her striking bodysuit, with trumpet-shaped cuffs, the chunky diamond neckline and shiny silver spots on her top

He kissed his beloved partner on the lips to show his support for her lead role in Marlowe, in which she plays Clare Cavendish.

A ‘neo-noir’ thriller, Kruger’s latest film directed by Neil Jordan is a story about detective Phillip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson.

Marlowe becomes involved in an investigation with a wealthy California family living in Bay City after Clare hires him to find her former lover.

Stunning: The 46-year-old wore her hair back in a sleek low bun with a dark bronzed smokey eye look and nude lip

Picture-perfect: Her black skirt had a fringed panel below the figure-hugging waistband that showcased Kruger’s slim waist, and had a back panel at the back

Diane stars alongside Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Daniela Melchior and Colm Meaney and will be released on December 2.

Earlier this year, the couple in love, who share a daughter, celebrated their six-year anniversary after seeing each other on set for the first time in 2015.

She took to Instagram in July to share a black and white photo of the two, writing, “|||||.” The tags were accompanied by a red heart emoji and she tagged her husband-to-be, 53.

New movie: Her fiancé Norman Reedus wore an almost all-black ensemble with a light blue shirt to complement his wife-to-be’s heels and flowers on her skirt

Red carpet ready: Earlier this year, the loving couple, who shares a daughter, celebrated their six-year anniversary after seeing each other on set for the first time in 2015

Reedus, who starred in the AMC horror series The Walking Dead, also has a second child, a son, from his previous relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen.

Based on John Banville’s novel The Black Eyed Blonde, the film is set in 1930s Los Angeles.

Private detective Philip Marlowe – played by Neeson – must find Clare Cavendish’s missing ex-lover, a beautiful heiress played by German-born actress Diane Kruger.

The character Marlowe has been played by the likes of Humphrey Bogart and Elliott Gould before, but Neeson said this lineage didn’t stop him from taking part in the neo-noir thriller.

“Although these great actors have played it before, that didn’t deter me,” Neeson told a press conference in San Sebastian.

And pose: Reedus, who starred in the AMC horror series The Walking Dead, also has a second child, a son, from his previous relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen

Smooch: He kissed his beloved partner on the lips to show his support for her lead role in Marlowe, in which she plays Clare Cavendish

Selfie: A ‘neo-noir’ thriller, Kruger’s latest film (pictured) directed by Neil Jordan is a story about detective Phillip Marlowe, played by Liam Neeson

The film from Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan was screened out of competition at the festival’s 70th edition, which kicked off on September 16 in San Sebastian in northern Spain.

“We don’t play these kinds of characters very often anymore or those kinds of movies aren’t made that often anymore,” says Kruger, known for films like ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and ‘Troy’.

“I knew Neil would put a certain quirky twist on it and that he would cast it superbly,” said Neeson.

Starring: Private detective Philip Marlowe – played by Neeson – must find Clare Cavendish’s missing ex-lover, a beautiful heiress played by German-born actress Diane Kruger

A total of 17 films will compete for the best prize in the official selection, and the festival’s awards will be announced in a ceremony late Saturday.

The festival is the fourth major European film gala of the year, after Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

It was originally intended to honor Spanish-language films, but has established itself as a top showcase for new films.

The festival hosted the world premiere of Alfred Hitchcock’s spy thriller “North by Northwest” in 1959 and Woody Allen’s “Melinda and Melinda” in 2004.