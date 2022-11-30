Diane Kruger admits she didn’t want children for a ‘long time’ and then thought it was too late

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Diane Kruger has admitted that she didn’t want kids for a “long time” and then thought it was too late when she spoke up while posing for a magazine cover.

The 46-year-old actress said she didn’t want kids when she was younger and then “gave up hope” in her late 30s when she wanted kids but wasn’t in a place where it was “possible”.

But she said the arrival of her daughter Nova Tennessee, four, in 2018 changed everything for her and longtime partner Norman Reedus.

Candid: Diane Kruger has admitted she didn’t want kids for a ‘long time’ and then thought it was too late when she spoke out while posing in front of a storm for a magazine cover

Appears as from Taller January cover star she explained, “I didn’t want kids for a long time. I really liked my life the way it was.

“In my late 30s I started thinking about it, but I wasn’t at a place in my relationship at the time — or anything — where that would be a possibility and so I kind of gave up hope and I thought it was just too late.’

“The arrival of Nova has changed my life – our life – in the best possible way. It’s just amazing that you thought you were one thing, but you’re meant to be doing something completely different,” she added please.

Her comments came as she posed a storm in a series of sensational photos as part of Tatler’s January cover.

In an instant, she put on a glamorous show in a voluminous purple dress with an extravagant tiered skirt and ruffled sleeves.

She completed her look with sheer black gloves and styled her blonde locks in a slicked-back updo.

The actress accentuated her natural beauty with a smokey eye makeup palette and a touch of red lipstick for the cover shoot.

Mesmerizing: Her comments came as she posed up a storm in a series of sensational photos as part of Tatler’s January cover

Sweet: But she said the arrival of her daughter Nova Tennessee, four, in 2018 changed everything for her and longtime partner Norman Reedus

In another shot, she looked elegant in a blue layered skirt and short red long-sleeved top, showing her lower bust in a flash.

Diane completed the look with a pair of eye-catching drop gold earrings and a black choker necklace.

She also wore a sequined dress and a feather scarf as she posed a storm leaning over a balcony in one last photo.

It comes after Diane celebrated her six-year anniversary with partner Norman, 53, in July.

Family: Diane and Norman welcomed their first child, Nova, together in 2018 and then announced their engagement in 2021

Diane and The Walking Dead star Norman first met when they starred together in the 2015 movie Sky and started dating in 2016.

They welcomed their first child, Nova, together in 2018 and then announced their engagement in 2021.

Norman also shares son Mingus Lucien, 22, with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christenson, 53.

The January issue of Tatler will be available on newsstands and as a digital download on Thursday, December 1.