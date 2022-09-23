Diane Keaton features on Ashe’s new track Love Is Letting Go

Ashe has released her new track Love Is Letting Go which has a surprise feature – Academy Award winning actress Diane Keaton.

The American singer, 29, wrote the touching ballad, which will appear on her upcoming album Rae, about the loss of her brother to an addiction.

After reading Diane’s autobiography and learning that she too had lost a brother to addiction, Ashe invited her to sing on the song.

The heartfelt song fuses both of their voices on a soft acoustic guitar.

While 76-year-old Diane’s soulful vocals on screen have been captured in films from Annie Hall to And So It Goes — as well as a legendary musical performance on Johnny Carson Show’s Tonight Show in 1973 — she never released any recordings.

Last year Justin Bieber enlisted the help of legendary actress Diane to star in his music video for the song Ghost.

Ashe, born Ashlyn Rae Willson, said of the collaboration: “I’ve idolized and revered Diane Keaton for most of my life, watching the choices she made, her career, how she treated people, how she acted in Interviews – There is no one like them.

She added: ‘Frankly, and I don’t care if this sounds dramatic, there’s no Ashe without a Diane Keaton.

Her existence has uniquely shaped me into who I am as an artist and even more so as a person. I might as well jump off a cliff if I say, “There’s a song coming out with Diane Keaton.”

“I’m not sure if this process will ever feel real to me, but what I do know is that when people say ‘don’t meet your heroes’… that’s true — unless it’s Diane Keaton.”

Ashe took to Instagram to promote the song by sharing a photo of herself and her “hero” Diane.

The songwriter wrote: ‘Don’t meet your hero unless it’s @diane_keaton’

Love Is Letting Go fell on September 23, with Ashe saying on her Instagram Stories: ‘no words for tonight… just thankful. love is letting go with Diane is now out’

Ashe became a household name when her song Moral of the Story appeared in Netflix’s To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You.

In addition to tallying nearly 2 billion total streams, Ashe has now performed on popular shows such as Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, American Idol, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.