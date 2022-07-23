Diana Vickers exudes chic in a bright two-toned maxi dress at the British Podcast Awards in London

Diana Vickers stunned on Saturday as she attended the star-studded British Podcast Awards at at Kennington Park, London.

The former X Factor star, 30, donned a bright pink and red two-toned maxi dress to the awards bash, which featured a sleeveless ribbed design and high neck.

Showing off her slim frame, she teamed the summery piece with a pair of clear open-toed heels.

The blonde beauty had her chest-length locks styled in a soft wave as they fell freely, while she opted for a natural make-up look.

Amping up the accessories, she added a pair of chunky, gold hooped earrings to the ensemble.

She appeared alongside best friend and housemate Chiara Hunter, who she co-hosts podcast Ki and Dee with.

Posing for snaps together, Chiara opted for a bright yellow maxi dress with an asymmetric one-shoulder neckline.

The British Podcast Awards recognise a number of creators through 30 categories, with hosts such as Greg James, Ferne Cotton and Victoria Derbyshire all nominated for gongs.

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, who host podcast Coupledom, also made a chic appearance at the event.

Luther star Idris put on a typically suave display in a blush pink co-ord, complete with a pair of tailored trousers and a light weight short-sleeved shirt.

He kept comfortable with a pair of white Nike Air Force trainers, while beaming alongside his wife.

Meanwhile, Sabrina nailed a chic look as she complemented her husband’s ensemble with a sand coloured co-ord of her own.

The outfit featured a linen midaxi skirt and a matching cropped shirt with a zip through the centre, as Sabrina paired it with black strapped heels.

Her dark tresses were sleekly pulled back into a low ponytail, with the beauty sported a dewy yet glamorous palette of makeup.

Elsewhere at the bash, Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo – who host podcast NearlyWeds – kept cool in summery ensembles.

Sophie donned a light wash denim mini skirt for the outing, paired with a white crop top and sheer mesh yellow cardigan.

Embracing the outdoor nature of the day, she added a pair of camel cowboy boots, placing a khaki YSL handbag over her arm.

While her fiancé Jamie donned a pair of taupe linen shorts and a matching lightly knitted polo T-shirt.

Keeping protected from the sun, he sported a light blue baseball cap – which he placed backwards.

Kem Cetinay was also in attendance, sporting a pair of navy tailored trousers and a sand short-sleeved shirt with a velvet pattern.

The former Love Island star hosts the dating show’s ‘The Morning After’ podcast – where they have a debrief on the villa antics.

TikTok star Grace Keeling, who hosts viral podcast Saving Grace, went for a casual look with a fitted white T-shirt and baby pink shell trousers.

While Brown Girls Do It Too host Poppy Jay turned heads in a gorgeous purple two piece, with a satin maxi skirt and matching long-sleeved top.

BBC’s Sian Eleri also made an appearance, alongside The Zeze Millz Show’s eponymous host.

Toned! Survival Of The Fittest star Mariam Musa showed off her gorgeous figure as she sported a pair of baby pink trousers and a denim bralet