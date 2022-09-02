Diana Ross wears two protective masks as she leaves LAX Airport… after Thank You tour performances

<!–

Diana Ross took her health seriously when she protected herself with two face masks at the LAX airport in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Detroit resident protected himself from germs with a black face mask in addition to a clear, full-face visor.

The 78-year-old legendary music artist wore an all-black outfit which she complemented with a red and black checked jacket.

The iconic singer was spotted in her signature raven, voluminous curly head, which touched her shoulders.

She was wearing a crew neck, long-sleeved T-shirt, loose-fitting black sweatpants, black socks and black shoes.

The Upside Down hitmaker was escorted through the Delta terminal of the international airport.

It came after she completed two back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater last weekend.

The show was attended by family, friends and fans, and the singer took to social media night after night to share outtakes.

She made a video montage of recordings of attendees, including her beautiful 49-year-old daughter Tracee Ellis Ross.

She wrote in a caption: ‘We had a party at the @hollywoodbowl last night! It felt so good to see you all and I am so grateful for these special moments we share together.”

Engaging her 628,000 followers on Instagram, she added, “What a great start to my ‘Thank You’ tour of America. I’m singing in the Bowl tonight too! Who’s coming?’

And after the second night she wrote: ‘Another great night at the @hollywoodbowl!’

Excitedly she continued: ‘I have seen some of my children, grandchildren and so many friends and beautiful faces. Thank you for this moment. Thank you for this life.’

She teased her next stop on the Thank You tour, noting, ‘I’m coming to the @mnstatefair next! I hope to see you there. #dianarossthank you.’

Over the clip, she performed her song The Answer’s Always Love from her 25th studio album, Thank You, released in November 2021.

Past tour stops have included Morocco, England and Switzerland.

In addition to Tracee, Ross is the mother of four other children: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 51, Evan Ross, 34, Ross Naess, also 34, and Chudney Ross, 46.

Last Friday, the megastar took to Instagram to wish Evan a happy birthday with a sweet tribute post.

She shared a video mashup of photos with throwback footage of her son, writing: ‘Happy birthday my son @realevanross. I love you so much.

“I want you to have a nice birthday. I want you to have a great day and a great life today. I love the man you have become and I love your family. Have a happy birthday.’