Diana Jenkins has COVID! The star will not be able to make Housewives reunion taping

Diana Jenkins reportedly has COVID.

This means that the 49-year-old blonde beauty will not be able to attend the filming of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills on Friday alongside the likes of Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

The star is showing symptoms, according to TMZand is supervised by a physician.

She recently fell ill: Diana Jenkins has claimed to have COVID and is under doctor’s care, according to TMZ; seen in 2017

But Diana will still be attending the reunion special as she will be participating via Zoom, the site added.

Jenkins has been in Hawaii for the past few days on a late summer vacation. She enthusiastically shares photos of the trip on Instagram.

But sources tell TMZ she’s already back in Los Angeles trying to recover from the virus.

This isn’t the first time a reality TV star has missed a reunion special because of COVID. Christine Quinn skipped a Selling Sunset meeting when she claimed to have contracted the virus this spring.

This news comes just after Diana filed a lawsuit against internet “bots” who blamed her for racist messages to 14-year-old son Jax de Beauvais.

The complaint filed by the cast member in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that both she and the teen are the victims of a “hate campaign.”

According to the Los Angeles TimesJenkins doesn’t know who is behind the bots, so she filed a lawsuit against unknown defendants, who are listed on the file as John Does and John Roes.

Lawsuit: Jenkins, 49, has filed a lawsuit against the anonymous person who bought ‘bots’ to link her to racist messages sent to 14-year-old son of RHOBH castmate Garcelle Beauvais

The paper explained that lawyers recommend filing a lawsuit in online defamation cases “even before the defendant is known to lose his rights under the statute of limitations.”

Diana and Garcelle, 55, have had some heated on-camera arguments during the current season of RHOBH.

The lawsuit insists these have always been respectful exchanges, but that “defendant used bots two weeks ago to post racist and threatening messages targeting Ms Beauvais’ 14-year-old son,” referring to the person behind the campaign. as ‘moral’. bankrupt.’

The founder of Neuro drinks claims that some of these bots have thousands of followers and that the posts have not only damaged her career but also led to threats against her and her family.

Attacks: The attacks began in August and hateful messages were sent to Jax, 14, in the white jacket, seen here with his mother and twin brother, Jaid, Los Angeles, June 2022

Plea: After her son was targeted, the Coming to America star took to social media to make a plea to leave her kids alone

The lawsuit credits internet sleuths who linked the attacks to social media bots and not to real people.

After the attacks began in August, Garcelle wrote on social media: “I’m usually a very strong woman. I was raised to be strong and my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts, it’s not okay. I’ve been in tears all night and it’s just a TV show with people yelling at your TV and throwing something at your TV, but leave our kids alone.”

Jax also took to social media with, “I have not signed up for this show nor have I anything to do with the drama of the show. But middle-aged women spamming me with racist and rude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

It is unclear why Jax, who has a twin brother, Jaid, was targeted.

Respectful: The complaint filed tells that Diana and Garcelle were involved in some heated exchanges during the current season, but they were always respectful. She calls the perpetrator ‘morally bankrupt’

Lisa Rinna, 59, spoke about the drama the reality show thrives on, writing on social media: ‘We’re doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling for God’s sake? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the children alone.’

The mother of two, who shares daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, with husband Harry Hamlin, 70, spoke about the bullying her children have received with ‘What you’ve said and done to my own children [is] awful.’

Diana will demand unspecified damages once the perpetrator is identified and brought to trial.