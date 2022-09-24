Diana and Dodi reunited 25 years later on Netflix’s The Crown

Pictures show them filming on the island of Mallorca instead of Saint-Tropez

Pictured together for the first time, here are Crown Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed lookalikes recreating the last family outing the tragic couple ever took.

In these exclusive photographs, Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla bear an uncanny resemblance to the ill-fated lovers as they holidayed with William and Harry in the south of France in July 1997. Just one month later, the pair would die in a Paris car crash.

The actors filmed their scenes for the sixth and final series of the Netflix hit on the Spanish island of Mallorca, which stood for Saint-Tropez, where the real couple stayed aboard a superyacht owned by Dodi’s father Mohamed Al Fayed.

In the scenes, Miss Debicki, 32, wore a pair of stylish striped trousers similar to those Diana was pictured wearing several times, paired with a navy tank top and white boat shoes. Abdalla, 40, was in a multicolored shirt and cream pants.

The adult stars were joined by Rufus Kampa, 16, who plays a young Prince William, and Will Powell as Prince Harry.

Production on The Crown has resumed after only a two-day break following the Queen’s death: one immediately after her passing on September 8 and one last Monday for her state funeral. After news of her death broke, the drama’s writer Peter Morgan was quoted as saying: ‘The Crown is a love letter to her and I have nothing to add for now, just silence and respect.’

However, the program has faced criticism over inaccuracies portrayed as truth. In 2020, then Culture Minister Oliver Dowden demanded that Netflix make clear that the show is fiction with an on-screen disclaimer.

“Without this, I fear that a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” he said. The streaming giant has not added such a warning.

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed pictured together aboard a superyacht owned by Dodi’s father Mohamed Al Fayed in 1997

Fabricated scenes have included the false suggestion that the affair between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles continued throughout his marriage to Diana, and that Charles’ great-uncle Lord Mountbatten wrote him a letter condemning the affair.

Morgan has defended his work, saying: ‘You have to sacrifice accuracy sometimes, but you must never sacrifice truth.’

Series five of The Crown will be released this autumn and series six will be released next year.