Diablo Immortal is in trouble in China due to Winnie the Pooh

Diablo Immortalthe free to play diablo game for mobile and PC, was delayed in China last month due to a social media post that could be interpreted as criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Bloomberg.

The post, which came from the official Diablo Immortal Weibo Account, allegedly alluded to Winnie the Poohwho has been banned from the internet in China for being used to fool the president. Bloomberg says the account has since been suspended for “violating relevant laws and regulations.”

Diablo Immortal is now launching in China on July 25, although the date may still change, Bloomberg reports. Co-developed by Blizzard Entertainment and Chinese tech giant NetEase, the game has been out for more than a month in many countries, but was delayed just a few days before its scheduled Chinese release on June 23. In a short post about the delay on its Chinese websiteBlizzard said (via a translation from Google Translate) that the development team would make optimizations to the game, but made no reference to the social media post.

Even Diablo Immortal hasn’t been released in China yet, Blizzard said in June that the game will “biggest launch in franchise history.” But the game has received some criticism for how much it costs to upgrade your character and starting with some bugs when playing on Samsung devices with Exynos chips.