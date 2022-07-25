Di Kershaw dies: Gogglebox Australia star didn’t tell anyone she was dying of cancer

Gogglebox Australia star Di Kershaw kept her battle with cancer a secret from everyone but her immediate family after she was diagnosed with an operable tumor in her throat several months ago.

She didn’t share any news of her declining health outside of her inner circle, but instead spent her last few months enjoying “quality time” with her family, a close friend said.

Her death at age 76 was announced Monday by 3AW entertainment reporter Peter Ford and was later confirmed by a Foxtel spokesperson.

Di, a former model turned native art dealer, has been on the Channel 10 Foxtel show with her husband Mick since its first season in 2015.

She is survived by Mick, their adult children Victoria and Alex, and young grandson Harvey.

A friend of the Kershaws told Daily Mail Australia: ‘She was not feeling well a few months ago and… [Mick] took her to their doctor.

‘After many investigations and specialists, they discovered a tumor in her throat that could no longer be operated on.

“Then she decided not to tell anyone and just spend quality time with their family.”

Ford added on 3AW: “Unfortunately she had been ill for a few months, so condolences to Mick and all the family.

‘She was a great talent. The producers struck gold when they found her.’

Hailing from Sydney’s northern beaches, the Kershaws had been married for over 50 years. They first met in a pub when Di was 17 and Mick 20.

“It wasn’t really a reality show,” she once said of their courtship.

“It wasn’t as official as having fancy dinners and cocktails in a bar. They hung out as a group, drinking rum and coke – very unaffected.’

Mick suggested dating occasionally after five years.

She is survived by husband Mick, their adult children Victoria and Alex, and grandson Harvey. (The Kershaws, from Sydney’s northern beaches, are pictured here in their younger years)

Di and Mick first met in a Sydney pub when she was 17 and he was 20. (Pictured during an overseas holiday in her twenties)

Di was known for her dry sense of humor on Gogglebox and often came out with scathing comments while commenting on dating shows.

She didn’t think much of fellow banking critic Angie Kent embarking on a reality TV career.

“She was on Gogglebox, then went to the jungle, then she became the Bachelorette, and now she’s a dancing star… Spare me. She’s not a dancer, that’s for sure,” she once said.

Di and Mick are pictured on their wedding day over 50 years ago

Di (pictured in her twenties) began her working life as a model, but it was her career as a native art dealer for which she was best known

Di began her working life as a model, but it was her career as a native art dealer for which she was best known.

She convinced her husband to give up his high-flying career as an advertising executive to follow their passion for art.

They had an Aboriginal art gallery and dealer for over three decades.

After a long career in the industry, Di was awarded the Order of Australia Medal in 2020 for her services to the visual arts.

Di and Mick appeared in every season of Gogglebox, but then briefly disappeared during the 11th season in 2020 when they chose to isolate themselves in their Sydney home without a camera crew present.

The Kershaws’ son, Alex, married in 2018. Their daughter Victoria is also married and has a son named Harvey, who adored Di.

Di convinced husband Mick to give up his high-flying career as an advertising executive to follow their passion for art. They had a native art gallery and dealer for over three decades. (The Kershaws are pictured here in their younger years)

A spokesperson for Foxtel, Channel 10 and production company Endemol Shine Australia said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear of Di Kershaw’s passing.

“For the past eight years, we’ve been privileged to have her luminous character make us chuckle with her sardonic wit, crackling laugh and impeccable style on Gogglebox.

“From everyone at Foxtel, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia, we extend our condolences and love to husband Mick and the rest of the family. Thank you for letting us share the warmth, humor and heart of your wife, mother and grandmother.

“Di would always sign correspondence with ‘Pleasure Treasure,’ but the fun was all ours and we will cherish it forever.”