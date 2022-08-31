Dhakota Williams follows her mother Roberta into OnlyFans

<!–

The daughter of murdered underworld king and drug lord Carl Williams has revealed she’s joining OnlyFans just days after her mother made the same bold announcement.

Dhakota Williams took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to inform her 40,000 followers that she had joined the online adult platform.

The 21-year-old made the announcement by posting a provocative photo of what appeared to be her naked in the shower.

“You asked me to listen…,” the caption read, with a link to her newly created OnlyFans account, where she charges $35 a month.

Dhakota Williams shared a provocative photo of herself in the shower covered in soap suds this week

Dhakota slammed online bullies earlier this year when she revealed that she had been shamed since she was nine years old.

“I’ve never talked about fat shaming because I disagree (can’t get f***ed) and even give it the energy,” she wrote on Instagram in June.

“But these people online have been calling me fat since I was about nine years old and I’m tired of it.

“It’s such a shame that I’ve had to learn not to give, instead of people having to learn to be nice.

“This is a kid we’re talking about, teaching themselves not to (worry) because of annoying people, not these grown adults teaching themselves to be decent people.”

Dhakota also posted a topless photo in June, posing next to her mother, Roberta.

Dhakota, left, shared a topless photo with her mother in June

Roberta predicted her daughter’s move earlier in the week after the gangland widow revealed on Instagram that she had joined OnlyFans.

“Who’s ready to see another side of me,” the 53-year-old teased before sending her followers to her new page.

Dhakota was telling among the 1000 people who liked the post.

Roberta continued to tease her followers on her new OnlyFans account.

‘Dare to do it. See a side of me you’ve never seen before!!!,” she wrote.

Roberta charges $30 a month to subscribe to her page.

Dhakota Williams liked her mom’s post announcing her OnlyFans account (above)

Dhakota Williams at her 21st birthday party with Roberta

It comes after she appeared in County Court last week for staging the “terrifying and traumatic” blackmail of a filmmaker in 2019.

The court was told on Friday that she had hired men to get money from Ryan Naumenko after she was not paid for her role on a reality TV show about mafia women.

Naumenko was repeatedly beaten and kicked by the men, who were told by Roberta Williams to “kill the bastards, he ain’t got no money.”

Williams received a community correction order after pleading guilty to blackmail and causing reckless injury.