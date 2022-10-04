Devout Catholic mother ‘arrested over series of ‘malicious’ posts uploaded to chat forum KiwiFarms’

<!–

A Catholic mother praised by JK Rowling claims she had her personal devices seized in a police raid and was questioned by police about a series of ‘malicious’ posts on far-right chatboard KiwiFarms.

Caroline Farrow, a journalist and mother of five, shared a lengthy thread online detailing her experience with Surrey Police after two officers allegedly ‘forced’ their way into her home to arrest her last night.

While in the middle of preparing a roast dinner for her minister husband Robin and five children on Sunday, two police officers called her at home and allegedly demanded she attend an interview under caution.

The tension stems from a series of anonymous posts shared on forums on Kiwi Farms in June – with Ms Farrow accused of posting ‘malicious’ content and ‘harassing’ other users on the online platform.

She has vehemently denied the allegations, explaining instead that she was playing the organ during Mass at Holy Angels Church, Aldershot.

Ms Farrow later shared images which allegedly showed her being searched by officers in her driveway, claimed her electronic devices were seized and said she had to hand in her jewelery before being interviewed at a Guildford police station .

She tweeted: ‘When read my rights and told that what I said could be used as evidence against me I replied that women don’t have a [aubergine emoji – often used online to refer to a penis].’

Farrow, who works at the UK and Ireland director of Catholic campaign website CitizenGo, said the whole ordeal had left her “harassed and anxious”.

Caroline Farrow, journalist and mother of five, shared a long thread online detailing her experience with Surrey Police

Ms Farrow also shared images of the moment Surrey Police officers arrived at her home yesterday

The dispute reportedly stems from a series of anonymous posts shared on Kiwi Farms forums in June

She tweeted: ‘I know it’s procedure, but one minute I’m cooking some fried chicken for dinner, the next I’m having my socks searched for drugs because of “offensive posts on the internet.”

‘It’s scary that the police can take someone’s word for something and just come and arrest you. All they could say is “we have had an allegation which needs to be investigated”.

Penalties for those found guilty under the Harmful Communications Act can be up to two years.

Ms Farrow, who once complained that her life was ‘invaded and dominated by insane trans rights activists’, has previously been publicly supported by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Ms Farrow is accused of posting ‘malicious’ content and ‘harassing’ other users on the online platform

She has vehemently denied the allegations, explaining instead that she was playing the organ during Mass at Holy Angels Church, Aldershot

Ms Farrow was investigated by the same police force in 2019 over allegations she had used the wrong pronoun to describe a transgender woman.

The Catholic campaigner, known for his deeply held religious views, and Susie Green, the head of transgender children’s charity Mermaids, clashed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain over Girl Guides allowing transgender children to join the organisation.

Ms Farrow later called Ms Green’s daughter Jackie ‘him’ instead of ‘her’ on Twitter and said Mermaids promoted child abuse. Five weeks later, Ms Green complained to the police.

One of Mrs Farrow’s tweets read: ‘What she did to her own son [the youngest person in the world to undergo transgender surgery] is illegal. She mutilated him by having him castrated and rendered sterile while she was still a child.’

The four-month Surrey Police investigation into Mrs Farrow, which caused much controversy when it was published, was hastily dropped as it was headed for complete failure.

Surrey Police have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.