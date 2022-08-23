Devon Windsor reveals bikini body before, during and after pregnancy

Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brilliantly curated photo diary that takes her followers on a quick journey through pregnancy.

The 28-year-old star showed a lot of skin in an Instagram reel detailing her physical transformation throughout her pregnancy and back to her runway-ready form.

The beautiful display of images started when the model was lying on her back with a caption above her head that read: ‘Let’s see what my last 3 summers were like.’

In a quick succession of photos, the swimwear entrepreneur has been flashing photos of herself over the past three summers, starting around the time she launched her swimwear line three years ago.

To kick off the year 2020, we see the model posing with her flat stomach in a bikini in the water before she became pregnant.

Windsor shared four photos from each consecutive year.

The model impresses with every slide and her physique remains tall and slim regardless of her progress during pregnancy.

In 2021, we will see the mother-to-be’s belly begin to grow as her pregnancy begins to show.

Windsor turns to show her growing baby bump in each of the four photos shared to define 2021. In particular, the tall, slender model remained fit throughout her pregnancy.

Yes, we want to see: Windsor was seen chest-up when she said she’d be taking a trip down memory lane

Before photo: 28-year-old model impresses with every slide, her physique stays tall and slim before and after pregnancy

It has been a whirlwind for the model-turned-entrepreneur and mother in recent years.

Windsor’s husband, businessman Jonathan Barbara, also appears in the slideshow as he often appears on Windsor’s social media.

Windsor announced her engagement in 2018 and married on Saint Barts Island in November 2019, and they announced they were expecting their first child in early 2021.

The ninth image that flashes on the reel starts with the year 2022, when we see her daughter Enzo Elodie sitting on her lap for the first time.

Windsor’s post gives fans a glimpse into what her last three years have meant and how she’s maintained a healthy lifestyle, as evidenced by her beautiful figure before, during and after pregnancy.

Creating her range of swimsuits allowed the model to enter the fashion industry in a non-modelling role.

Final countdown: In her 2021 image, we see the mother-to-be glowing full-term

More than just a promotional tool for her brand, this gem of a video is a piece of art that represents her entire brand made for all women across all walks of life.

Windsor expressed its desire to provide eye-catching clothing in a variety of shades and prints.

The model made her television debut in 2016 on MasterChef Celebrity Showdown hosted by Gordon Ramsay, where she featured with fellow model, Gigi Hadid, where the two friends competed to raise money for their favorite charities.

Windsor made her film debut in 2017, with a small role opposite Vince Vaughn in Brawl in Cell Block 99, when she played the part of Jill.

Windsor is known for her interest in food and cooking.

She regularly shares her fitness tips, beauty routines and recipes through interviews, social media and her vlog on YouTube.