Devon prison officer drops eight stone after flying to Lithuania for £7,000 gastric bypass surgery

A prison guard who used to weigh more than 18 stones now looks unrecognizable after dropping 8 stones after paying thousands for surgery in Lithuania.

Grace Whyte, 35, at her heaviest 18 weighed 7 pounds and after struggling with her weight for over two decades, she decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery to lose weight.

Newton Abbot’s mother of three, Devon, said she had been on a diet since she was 11 because of her binge eating.

Out of sheer desperation, she decided to take out a loan to pay £7,000 for weight loss surgery in Lithuania.

She said, “I’ve had a problem with food since I was a kid.

“I constantly wished I was someone else and that I would hide food and eat secretly as a coping mechanism.

“With each year I got older, I put on a new stone. At age 11 I was 11th and by the time I was 18 I weighed 18th 7lbs which was my heaviest weight.”

Her weight continued to fluctuate and she “popped back to 17” after losing her father Jim Whyte, who was 55.

She said: ‘All I wanted was to be thin, but I was trapped in my own mind and on the weekends I had massive binge eating, even after I tracked my calories and exercised all week.

“So I had had enough and looked into weight loss surgery. I passed all the checks, took out a loan to pay the £7k procedure in Lithuania, and I went through with it.

“It was the best thing I did.”

The surgery involved inserting surgical staples that are then used to create a small pouch at the top of the stomach.

She insists, however, that surgery isn’t the easy way out and it’s been hard work to be consistent to maintain weight.

The mother of three had suffered from binge eating since she was 11 years old and used food as a way to harm herself. On a typical day of binge eating, she would eat more than 4,000 calories

The jailer can now ‘order what she wants and ‘know’ it will fit her. She said: I always wear crop tops now. They’re something I always wish I could wear whenever I saw my friends in them and now it feels great to do it myself.”

She said: ‘It was harder than I expected, but I’m so glad I did it.

‘I was unhappy. I didn’t want to leave the house because I didn’t want to be seen.

What is a gastric bypass? There are different types of weight loss surgery. They are usually all done under general anesthesia (where you sleep) using keyhole surgery (laparoscopic), but they each work in a slightly different way. In keyhole surgery, a surgeon makes small incisions in the abdomen and inserts a flexible viewing tube so that he can see inside while performing the surgery. A gastric bypass uses surgical staples to create a small pouch at the top of the stomach. The pouch is then connected to your small intestine and misses (bypasses) the rest of the stomach. This means that less food is needed to make you feel full and that you absorb fewer calories from the food you eat. Source: NHS

“When I was younger and at my heaviest of 18, 7lbs, I was often assaulted while walking down the street.

“You’re treated so differently when you grow up, it’s so mean.

“I was in so much aches and pains, and my knees were hurting because of my weight. No matter what happened, I couldn’t stop the urge to binge.”

Mrs. Whyte used food as a way to harm herself, ‘scooping up big cartons of chocolate, candy, chips and biscuits’ before making herself sick so she could eat more.

She added: ‘In a day of binge eating, I would eat more than 4,000 calories.

“It got out of hand. I knew I had it in me to be like the people in the My 600lbs Life program.

“After my surgery the weight started to come off, it was amazing because I was constantly worried it wouldn’t work for me.

“It was a tough battle, but as soon as I saw the results I felt so good and like I was going back to being the person I needed to be.”

The prison guard’s diet before surgery consisted of chocolate bars for breakfast, pizza and cake for lunch and hamburger and chips for dinner.

Since she lost the 8th, she feels better than ever before.

She said: ‘I always wear crop tops now. It’s something I always wish I could wear when I saw my friends in it and now it feels great to do it myself.

“I like to wear close-fitting clothes and bikinis, and I can order what I want and know it will fit me.

“I’ve always been a very glamorous person, but I felt like I couldn’t express it well and now I can be the person I always should have been.”