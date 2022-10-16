Devin Haney’s dad comforts George Kambosos boxing Bill Haney lightweight melbourne press conference

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Devin Haney’s father showed that class and sportsmanship can still exist in boxing when he congratulated defeated Australian fighter George Kambosos on his fighting prowess shortly after crass Australian fans booed the US national anthem.

Haney proved he was the better boxer by outdoing Kambosos and cementing his rule as undisputed king of the lightweight division.

‘Ferocious’ had a solid plan and fought, but Haney made a unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110).

Devin Haney’s father (pictured right) delivers a heartwarming moment after world title fight on Sunday afternoon

After the post-fight media conference ended, Bill Haney approached Kambosos Jr. and his father, Jim.

“You’ve got so much fighting in you,” Bill Haney said, shaking the fighter’s hand.

“I followed you on Instagram. We’ve watched everything you did.

“We’ve never studied a fighter as well as you.

“We have the utmost respect for you.”

Kambosos’ father admitted that some of the hateful things said in the run-up to the match were just “emotion” and are now forgotten.

“At the end of the day, everything that leads to a fight is about the emotion and wanting to win,” said Jim Kambosos.

Kambosos and Haney pose with their fathers after the World Cup fight

“You have a very talented boy. He will be one of the greatest. The point is, he has George’s number. We don’t have any Devins.’

“I’m so glad you didn’t just win the first fight; you came back to Australia and gave that fight the respect it needed to come back for a rematch.”

Meanwhile, some US boxing fans have been left fuming after the US national anthem was booed by small segments of the crowd ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Haney (pictured right) proved on Sunday that he was the better boxer by outclassing the Aussie and cementing his reign as undisputed king of the lightweight division

Similar scenes occurred at Marvel Stadium in June, when Kambosos and Haney first collided – with many fans calling it “disrespectful” and “shameful.”

“I was on Kambosos v Haney 1 and calling out the US national anthem is out of order. Shameful. Boxing crowds used to be respectful… now they’re like drunken soccer crowds. Many Americans died in this part of the world in WW2. Respect,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another commented: ‘The Aussies were also booing the US national anthem at the beginning of Haney-Kambosos 1, couldn’t shut up and hit them with that ‘USA, USA’. You have to respect the singers and not jeer at them.’

Despite the cheers of the US national anthem by some parts of the crowd, Haney thanked the Aussie fighting fans for coming out

Thankfully, the Haney camps enjoyed their time Down Under and didn’t feel disrespected by the Aussie fighting fans.

“I want to thank all the Australian fans who came out. Thank you for welcoming me here,” Haney said in a post-fight interview.