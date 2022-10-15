Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr LIVE: Latest updates and results from Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena
Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr LIVE: The Aussie looks set to avenge its one-sided defeat to the undisputed champion in a hateful rematch…but first it’s the undercard
- Kambosos takes on Haney after fighting for the world lightweight title in June
- Can Kambosos do something else? Or will Haney be too good again?
- Follow Daily Mail Australia’s live coverage of the blockbuster title fight
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Devin Haney will take on Aussie George Kambosos Jr at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for the world lightweight title after the American rode to victory in their final battle to become the undisputed champion earlier this year.
Follow the Daily Mail Australia blog for updates on Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr, as well as full undercard coverage.