Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr LIVE: Latest updates and results from Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Devin Haney will take on Aussie George Kambosos Jr at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for the world lightweight title after the American rode to victory in their final battle to become the undisputed champion earlier this year.

Follow the Daily Mail Australia blog for updates on Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr, as well as full undercard coverage.